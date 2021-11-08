Next Aston Villa manager odds: Steven Gerrard leads favourites to replace Dean Smith

Steven Gerrard leads the way in the next Aston Villa manager odds list, following Dean Smith's sacking on Sunday.

Villa took the tough decision to sack Smith after a run of five straight defeats which culminated in Friday night's abysmal 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton. Since the £100m departure of Jack Grealish in the summer, Smith's side had failed to build form and currently lie just above the drop zone.

In need of fresh ideas, these are the men Villa could turn to in the coming days...

The Rangers manager's stock is high after leading the Scottish club to their first top-flight title in a decade last season. They're currently leading the way again this term, with a four-point buffer between themselves and chasers Celtic.

Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to manage in the Premier League someday, with many tipping him for the Liverpool job whenever Jurgen Klopp decides to move on (the German's current contract ends in 2023). Aston Villa could serve as an ideal stepping stone for Gerrard, and the bookies think it will happen.

John Terry (4/1)

(Image credit: PA Images)

Former England skipper Terry served as Smith's assistant between 2018 and 2021, departing in the summer in order to pursue his own managerial career. Things haven't worked out as hoped, but the bookmakers feel the 40-year-old is well placed to succeed his former mentor at Villa Park.

He knows the players and the staff inside out, wouldn't cost much to appoint and presumably has the defensive nous to sort out a struggling backline. Watch this space.

Paulo Fonseca (4/1)

Former Roma gaffer Fonseca has been linked with almost every Premier League club rumoured to be on the hunt for new ideas this season. So far already, he's been tipped for the Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Villa jobs.

The Portuguese is known as a bight young coach, who insists on fast, attacking football and a tightly drilled press out of possession. Villa are the lowest profile side he has been linked to so far, but the bookies feel he could be tempted.

Kasper Hjulmand (5/1)

Denmark manager Hjulmand oversaw his nation's excellent run to the semi-final of Euro 2020 - all the more remarkable given the tragic events surrounding Christian Eriksen - where they lost to England at Wembley.

Hjulmand is an experienced head and has previously managed clubs including Nordsjaelland and Mainz. He is also said to be "well known" to Villa's sporting director, fellow Dane Johan Lange. At 5/1, the bookies seem to think there is a good chance Hjulmand may be a Premier League manager in the near future.

Graham Potter (7/1)

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the brightest young coaches in the Premier League right now, Potter has been linked with a number of jobs already this season. His Brighton side plays attractive football, with fast transitions, and defend solidly.

But would Aston Villa really be the step up many believe Potter is due at some point? While undoubtedly a bigger club with a larger fanbase, Villa are currently 16th in the English top-flight and playing without any identity. The Seagulls, up in 7th are the antithesis of that.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans