Serbia World Cup 2022 squad: Dragan Stojkovic names his latest squad

The Serbia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Dragan Stojkovic's side qualified for the tournament in impressive fashion, topping a group containing Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, and going unbeaten throughout the campaign.

The Eagles failed to make it to Euro 2020, which illustrates what a fine job Stojkovic has done since taking charge of the national team last year.

This will be Serbia's second appearance at the World Cup as an independent country, although they were part of the Serbia & Montenegro side that competed at 2010. Serbia also inherited Yugoslavia's record at previous World Cups.

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Reims)

GK: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla)

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

DF: Matija Nastasic (Fiorentina)

DF: Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

DF: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe)

DF: Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw)

DF: Strahinja Pavlovic (Basel)

DF: Miloš Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)

DF: Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier)

DF: Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina)

MF: Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

MF: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

MF: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Nemanja Radonjic (Benfica)

MF: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

MF: Sasa Lukic (Torino)

MF: Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)

MF: Marko Grujic (Porto)

MF: Uros Racic (Valencia)

FW: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

FW: Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)

How many players are Serbia allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads tend to contain 23 players, but there has been talk of FIFA considering an expansion to 26.

That is probably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which could lead to more absentees than usual, and the fact the tournament will be squeezed into a tighter timeframe than usual.

The most recent editions of the European Championship, Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations all featured enlarged squads.

When will the final Serbia 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

FIFA has set a deadline of October 20 for the submission of squad lists. This is 30 days before the tournament officially gets under way with Senegal vs the Netherlands.

Dragan Stojkovic, along with most of his peers, is likely to name a preliminary squad initially, before trimming the group down to the required number in time for the deadline.

Who will make the final Serbia 2022 World Cup squad?

Despite a lack of game time at club level in recent seasons, Real Madrid frontman Luka Jovic remains an important player for his country.

Further firepower is provided by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has an impressive record of 44 goals in 71 appearances for the national team, and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Lazio attacking midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will provide creativity and guile, while the captain Dusan Tadic remains an integral part of the team aged 33.

The key man at the back is probably Nikola Milenkovic, the Fiorentina centre-half who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?