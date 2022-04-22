Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad: Rigobert Song names his latest squad

The Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. The Indomitable Lions booked their spot at the tournament by beating Algeria in the play-offs. It was a tight two-legged tie, but Cameroon advanced on away goals after extra time in the second match.

This will be Cameroon's eighth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1982 but lost all three matches in Spain. Eight years later they were the surprise package in Italy, beating hosts Argentina in the opening game and going on to reach the quarter-finals.

Cameroon missed out on the 2018 World Cup but were involved in the two previous editions. However, they bowed out in the group phase in both 2010 and 2014.

Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Simon Omossola (Vita Club)

GK: Devis Epassy (OFI)

GK: Andre Onana (Ajax)

DF: Duplexe Tchamba (SonderjyskE)

DF: Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne)

DF: Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent)

DF: Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier)

DF: Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union)

DF: Collins Fai (Al-Tai)

DF: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes)

MF: Jean Onana (Bordeaux)

MF: Gael Ondoua (Hannover)

MF: Samuel Gouet (Mechelen)

MF: Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos)

MF: Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona)

MF: Arnaud Djoum (Apollon Limassol)

MF: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

MF: Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough)

MF: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea)

FW: Leandre Tawamba (Al-Taawoun)

FW: Kevin Soni (Asteras Tripolis)

FW: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr)

FW: Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

FW: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich)

FW: Ignatius Ganago (Lens)

FW: Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys)

How many players are Cameroon allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Cameroon will name a 23-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, unless FIFA agrees to calls for the squads to be enlarged. That seems like a possibility, with the governing body rumoured to have held talks on the issue in March.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA allowed European nations to use 26-man squads at Euro 2020 last summer. Teams at the recent Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations were permitted to draw from a group of 28 players. FIFA could follow suit.

When will the final Cameroon 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. It is simply not feasible to stage matches in Qatar at that time of year due to the extraordinary heat.

FIFA has informed all competing nations that they must name their squads by October 20, which is 30 days before the action gets under way. Rigobert Song and his peers still have plenty of thinking time.

Who will make the final Cameroon 2022 World Cup squad?

Vincent Aboubakar lit up the recent Africa Cup of Nations, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals for the hosts. He is playing his club football in Saudi Arabia these days but still knows how to put the ball in the net.

Aboubakar will be joined in attack by Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi, who has scored 11 goals in 49 appearances for his country, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is back following a nine-month ban after he tested positive for a banned substance.

The Britain-based duo Oliver Ntcham and Jeando Fuchs are on the fringes of the squad and will hope to impress Rigobert Song in the coming months.

