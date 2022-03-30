World Cup 2022 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates
FourFourTwo's World Cup 2022 wall chart is free – just download it and print it off yourself
It's never too early to ready your World Cup 2022 wall chart, with Friday's draw almost upon us.
While we don't yet know every team that will be taking part in Qatar, we will be finding out what group everyone who makes it will be going into, and what route to the final everyone will face.
And you know what that means, don't you? It means that you can start tentatively filling in your wall chart, and letting your imagination run wild from there – war-gaming how the whole tournament might play out.
FourFourTwo's World Cup 2022 wall chart will see you through the whole month, from November 21 to December 18 – we have the full schedule, every fixture.
Here's how you can get FFT's World Cup 2022 wall chart: download it below, absolutely and completely free. Yep, it's that easy. And we've even tested in A4, knowing that most people don't have massive sheets of paper in their printer.
Having tried it ourselves, if you are printing in A4, we recommend using three-letter shorthand for all the countries' names, rather than trying to spell them out in full. Let's face it, you're never getting 'Saudi Arabia' in that little box.
Simply click here or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!
FourFourTwo's World Cup 2022 wall chart
But that's not all! We also know that colour printer ink isn't cheap – so we've made a whole other wall chart specifically designed to be printed in black and white.
FourFourTwo's World Cup 2022 wall chart (black and white version)
Again, simply click here or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!
