Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: Kasper Hjulmand names his final qualification squad

The Denmark World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Kasper Hjulmand takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

Some familiar faces have missed out this time: Kasper Dolberg, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard and Martin Braithwaite and will play no part in the November internationals. Joachim Andersen, who has made a fine start to life at Crystal Palace, was forced to pull out with injury on the eve of Denmark's penultimate qualifier.

Hjulmand's side have already booked their place in Qatar, having won each of their first eight matches in Group F. The Denmark manager has therefore opted to call up some new names, including Rubin Kazan forward Anders Dreyer, AZ goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The experienced trio of Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer and Thomas Delaney remain integral parts of this team, while there is plenty of excitement surrounding Ajax teenager Mohamed Daramy.

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester

GK: Frederik Ronnow, Union Berlin

GK: Peter Vindahl Jensen, AZ

DF: Jannik Vestergaard, Leicester

DF: Simon Kjaer, AC Milan

DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta

DF: Andreas Christensen, Chelsea

DF: Rasmus Nissen, Red Bull Salzbug

DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Udinese

DF: Andreas Maxso, Brondby

MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla

MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford

MF: Daniel Wass, Valencia

MF: Jens Jonsso, Cadiz

MF: Jesper Lindstrom, Eintracht Frankfurt

FW: Mohamed Daramy, Ajax

FW: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Hoffenheim

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Bologna

FW: Jonas Wind, Copenhagen

FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig

FW: Andreas Cornelius, Trabzonspor

FW: Pione Sisto, Midtjylland

FW: Anders Dreyer, Rubin Kazan

How many players are Denmark allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Kasper Hjulmand was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Kasper Hjulmand's final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad.

Simon Kjaer is perhaps the first name on the team sheet thanks to his combination of leadership and defensive skills. Andreas Christensen will surely start alongside Kjaer in defence provided he is fit, while Joakim Maehle impressed with his lung-busting performances as a wing-back at Euro 2020.

Thomas Delaney, who now plies his trade with Sevilla at club level, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the key men in midfield. Further forward, Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard will expect to be on the plane to Qatar.

It is still unclear whether Christian Eriksen has a chance of making it to the World Cup. He has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship but remains hopeful of resurrecting his career.

