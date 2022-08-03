SPITCH: Earn massive rewards with the fantasy football game with an exciting twist

There’s nothing like the excitement of a new football season, and SPITCH managers are already eagerly anticipating the chance to set up their team and compete for massive prizes again this term.

Fancy testing your tactical prowess against the best? Sign up for SPITCH’s ‘New Season’ mode for £5 and be in with a shot at claiming the £50,000 grand prize, or join the ‘Free Season’ game and compete for £2,500. The choice is yours. -> 50,000 and 2,500 are the total price pools. 1st rank will receive 7,500 / 1,000 pounds.

TRY IT NOW Download and register an account with exciting new fantasy football game SPITCH (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

SPITCH is a fun fantasy football game which offers players the chance to test their managerial mettle and win cash prizes every week. Create an entirely new lineup each matchday, specifically tailored for the fixtures ahead – be it in the Premier League, Champions League, Championship or wherever else you’d like to prove yourself – and if you’re among the top teams, you can win big prizes.

Every real-life action – from tackles to passes and goals – from the matchday is recorded in the SPITCH app in real time, with your squad collecting corresponding points. The players with the most points then go through to a winning zone where real dosh is up for grabs. The following matchday, it’s back to the drawing board. No deductions for making multiple transfers and no players streaking ahead making the game a one-horse race.

After you have downloaded SPITCH (an official licensed product of the Bundesliga) and registered in the app and a valid team has been set up, you are in the hot seat. You can decide which type of game you want to participate in – there is a choice of free and paid game options, with the size of the prizes differing in each.

(Image credit: Future)

SPITCH differs from traditional fantasy football games in that you aren’t stuck with the same players week-in, week-out, and you don’t even need to stick to one nation. Fed up with choosing between Brighton and Wolves wingers? Mix it up and see if you can afford Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Paul Pogba in the same Champions League gameweek.

SPITCH is an online community, which allows you to set up your own leagues for your friends or play against strangers. Don’t want to play for cash? No need – keep things friendly with colleagues or mates if that feels easier. You can always participate in other game types with different groups on the side.

If you’re a fan of traditional fantasy football games, SPITCH has that covered too. Opt to keep your points tally ticking over each week to create a traditional fantasy football experience with your mates, but with a host of European competitions to select from.

Register in the app now and you’ll also receive a welcome bonus, with extra benefits for recommending a friend. For instance, if you deposit £8.50 today, you’ll get an extra £8.50 on top. Deposit £25.20, and SPITCH will add on another £25.20 to your balance. If you refer a friend, both you and them can get £8.50 as a welcome present.