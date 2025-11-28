Friday Football Quiz, episode 91: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Cutting the ribbon on another weekend with our Friday spectacular
It's Friday, fancy a football quiz?
FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 90
Welcome back to the Friday Football Quiz, the only football quiz on the entire internet to proverbially take you on with the wink and the grin of peak Jay-Jay Okocha: 20 questions coming up spanning the depths of our hive mind as we look to test your ball knowledge.
It's simple: no time limit, no era limit, no level limit. These questions are coming thick and fast from the world of the World Cup, right down to layers of lower league and everything in between. Is this the week you get 100 per cent?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
