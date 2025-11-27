Put your knowledge to the test with The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book... prove to all your mates you know the most about the Beautiful Game

The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book is for every type of football supporter, from the armchair analyst screaming at the TV every weekend, the fan with a faded replica shirt and a well-worn opinion who goes to every game – they all think they know football. They can reel oﬀ goal tallies from the ’90s, recall obscure cup final scorers, and lament tactical decisions made before they were born.

But knowing football, truly knowing it, is a different beast entirely. It’s about more than just remembering who won the Champions League in 2008 (though that will come up). It’s about the nitty-gritty, the glorious minutiae, the moments that slip through the cracks of collective memory like a perfectly weighted through-ball.

That’s where The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book comes in. This isn’t some glorified pub quiz you’ll ace after a quick Wikipedia refresh. Oh no. This is a gauntlet thrown down to the most dedicated, the most obsessive, the most ridiculously well-informed football fanatics out there, put together by the team behind the biggest and best monthly football bible: FourFourTwo.

The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book is packed with 180 different quizzes to test your knowledge (Image credit: Sona Books)

The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book goes deep into the beautiful game’s sprawling history and unearths questions that will make you slap your forehead in frustration, pump your fist in triumph, and occasionally, just stare blankly at the page wondering if we made it up. (we didn’t, promise).

Prepare to have your encyclopaedic knowledge tested on everything from iconic Premier League moments and European giants to international tournaments, the unsung heroes and everything in between. We’re talking about the truly obscure, the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it details, and the kind of trivia that only a true football savant would ever commit to memory.

Are you the biggest football know-it-all in your friendship group? Now is the time to prove it with The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book (Image credit: Sona Books)

So, gather your mates, settle an old score with your know-it-all uncle, or simply challenge yourself in the quiet solitude of your own home. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran of football quizzes or a fresh-faced newcomer eager to prove your mettle, The FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book is packed with over 180 different quizzes and 2,500 questions and is your definitive test. Do you have what it takes to be crowned the ultimate football brain? There’s only one way to find out…