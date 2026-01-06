NEW ISSUE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for 1,000 goals, the football rich list, Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal rollercoaster, Michael Laudrup and Sol Campbell, plus trendsetter Tony Pulis

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘February Issue 387’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Happy New Year and welcome to 2026! This year, all roads lead to New Jersey for July’s World Cup final – nothing is certain in life, but it looks likely to be the last global tournament for two of the best players ever, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both have graced the game at the very highest level, but time catches up with us all – Ronaldo turns 41 this February, while Messi celebrates his 39th birthday during the World Cup itself. It’s likely to be their last hurrah, but don’t discount either of them lifting the trophy on July 19 – Portugal and Argentina will both be strong contenders in North America.

Ronaldo also has his sights set on another big milestone – becoming the first player in history to officially score 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese forward has been a phenomenon since he first broke through at Sporting in 2002 – pretty much from that day on, his goalscoring figures have been off the charts, from Manchester United to Real Madrid and beyond.

That scoring form has continued since he made his high-profile move to Al Nassr, exactly three years ago – in this issue, we look at how Ronaldo has moved ever closer to a remarkable milestone.

Elsewhere, we also chart football’s rich list and crown the wealthiest person in the sport, as well as taking a trip to LA to see the best place on Earth to watch the beautiful game on a big screen. Enjoy the mag.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

James

Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals

FourFourTwo issue 387: Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Future)

Three years since Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, he’s laser-focused on hitting another milestone – 2026 will see him play his last World Cup and further his quest to become the first player to officially score 1,000 career goals. As those who know him tell FFT, he won’t be retiring until he’s done it.

FourFourTwo issue 387: Granit Xhaka (Image credit: Future)

After helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title, Xhaka has been key in Sunderland’s bid to become the first promoted side for three years to avoid an instant Championship return – he explains why Mikel Arteta saved his career.

FourFourTwo issue 387: Rich list (Image credit: Future)

FFT counts down the 50 wealthiest people associated with the beautiful game – featuring the founder of MLS, a Kazakh in Wycombe and a winger in Thailand’s top tier…

The unlikely trendsetter

FourFourTwo issue 387: Tony Pulis (Image credit: Future)

Tony Pulis hasn’t always been universally popular, but he’s the unexpected inspiration for a new top-flight trend this season – he tells FFT why he’s happy to be a style icon, right down to a surprise acting debut.

Hollywood meets Sunderland

FourFourTwo issue 387: LA (Image credit: Future)

LA’s planetarium-inspired Cosm has been acclaimed as the world’s best place to watch football on a big screen – following in the footsteps of Danny DeVito, FFT headed there to learn what all the fuss is about.

The Boy’s A Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 387: Boy's A Bit Special (Image credit: Future)

We feature Fulham’s phenom, the next Pedri and a Balkan obelisk in our latest scouting report.

Henry Winter meets James Garner

FourFourTwo issue 387: James Garner (Image credit: Future)

The revered football writer chats to an Everton star who’s been in the form of his life and is eyeing up a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

From the Vault: The Lutz Pfannenstiel story

FourFourTwo issue 387: From the Vault (Image credit: Future)

Aberdeen’s new sporting director had arguably the maddest career in history – back in 2011, he told FFT all about it, from falling for the Crazy Gang’s pranks to keeping a penguin in his bathtub.

Michael Laudrup answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 387: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The much-loved Dane talks about winning Barcelona’s first European Cup, crossing the El Clasico divide and why he has no regrets about missing Denmark’s Euro 92 triumph.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 387: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

WSL legend Jordan Nobbs on her Newcastle homecoming, an up-and-down England career and the ticking off she received from an Arsenal great.

World’s best sup-paw-ters: Scottish club Cowdenbeath have become the first to sell season tickets for your canine chum.

Rotherham diehard Luke Howdle remembers a Wembley wondergoal, an expensive flop and the Chuckle Brothers in Best & Worst, while Margate player-boss Ben Greenhalgh tells us how he went from non-league to Jose Mourinho’s Inter and back again.

You can’t win anything with kids: We look back at 10 years of academy teams playing in the EFL Trophy with former England striker Emile Heskey.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 387: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Gifted some cash from your relatives over Christmas? Get ready to spend it in this month’s merch round-up, featuring Lego’s build-your-own World Cup, retro German gear and the Adidas Predator’s latest evolution.

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 387: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Prove your status as a football brainiac with this month’s quiz before reading why TNT Sports’ Jules Breach is revelling in the magic of the FA Cup this season.

Jermaine Pennant shares the games that changed his life, while team FFT hash out the Premier League’s best ever January transfer in the big debate. Comedian Maisie Adam reveals her wedding gift from Mauricio Pochettino and why she let Georgia Stanway ink her in My Football.

Ange Postecoglou at Watford?! It’s one of many bold FFT predictions for 2026… One-Man Show relives David Beckham’s masterclass against Greece, Sol Campbell tells us which theoretical physicist he’d love to challenge at chess, and we prepare for the maiden OFC Pro League season.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 387: Players' Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Gaizka Mendieta explains why he fell out with Gareth Southgate at Middlesbrough, John Carver tells the story of how he snuck Bobby Robson out of hospital for fish and chips, and Michael Mols opens up on having major surgery for a brain tumour.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 387: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Brian McClair selects a side filled with Manchester United and Celtic legends, plus a beloved commentator.