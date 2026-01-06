Quiz! Can you name all these players who share three of the same clubs?

David Beckham played for some of the biggest clubs in the world

Our latest football quiz is a career path challenge with a twist. We want you to name these groups of players who share three clubs.

Football can be a profession that takes players all over the world and even the most elite are likely to find themselves on the move at least a few times in a career. Lots of the top pros play for a couple of the same clubs but a career path that has three in common with another player is more rare.

We've located 20 players and grouped them based on the trios of teams they share. There's no time limit on this one. We just want to know if you can name them all in our new quiz.

