How to watch Algeria vs DR Congo: TV and streaming information for AFCON last-16 clash

Watch Algeria vs DR Congo at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Algeria vs DR Congo: key information • Date: Tuesday 06 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4Seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Algeria eased through to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations after winning all three of their group games.

Wins over Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea mean a last-16 clash with DR Congo is the only thing standing between them and a place in the quarter-finals.

Their opponents, the Leopards, secured their passage thanks to a second-placed finish in Group D only behind Senegal.

Their results to this point are wins over Benin and Botswana, whilst drawing 1-1 with Pape Thiaw's Lions of Teranga.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Algeria vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Algeria vs DR Congo for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Algeria vs DR Congo live on the 4Seven TV channel as well as the Channel 4 website. Coverage is free-to-air in both cases.

Algeria vs DR Congo free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Algeria vs DR Congo from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Is Algeria vs DR Congo on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Algeria vs DR Congo on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Algeria vs DR Congo in Africa

Algeria vs DR Congo will be shown live on beIN Sport in Algeria and Canal+ in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria vs DR Congo: Preview

Two-time winners Algeria have finally broken their recent duck after escaping the AFCON group stages for the first time since 2019.

It was in that very year that they last won the competition, so if history repeats itself, the Greens are set for a run to the latter stages of the tournament.

With seven goals scored and only one conceded, Algeria are in good form, after comfortably recording three straight wins.

It's also three goals in three games for former Manchester City forward Riyah Mahrez, who will be hoping to lead his team to glory with the armband on in Morocco.

DR Congo finished second and are also undefeated heading into the last-16 of the competition.

They come into this clash off the back of a 3-0 win over Botswana, where ex-Chelsea man Gaël Kakuta found the net twice.

After finishing fourth at the 2023 competition in the Ivory Coast, the Leopards were only beaten by eventual winners Ivory Coast, only to also lose the third-placed play-off on penalties to South Africa.

Cedric Bakambu could be one to watch, with the experienced forward often a particular handful for opposition defences to deal with.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Algeria 1-1 DR Congo (DR Congo win on pens)

We feel drama may surround this tie, with DR Congo to book their place in the last eight via a penalty-shootout victory.