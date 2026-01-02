Quickfire Quiz 25: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 football questions to answer in 90 seconds. It's time for a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.
Got the Quickfire Quiz on lock? To test your quiz skills some more, we've gathered some of our trickiest brainteasers that we know you'll enjoy too, all available courtesy of Kwizly.
First up, we have the Ultimate Arsenal Quiz – 40 questions about the Gunners past and present, on and off the pitch – and a vast list of line-up quizzes for you to take on.
For Premier League specialists, there are quizzes on own goals, top appearance makers and unique nationalities, as well as a particularly fiendish spot the ball covering some classic Premier League moments.
We want to know if you can name every player with two or more Champions League titles since 1992 and whether you can name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table.
While you're on a Champions League kick, can you name every stadium used in the competition this season and sort these Champions League players by the number of appearances they made?
We can also recommend playing FourFourTwo's Dating Game, a daily challenge that invites you to guess the year of a significant football event in six tries or fewer. Don't forget to sign up for the newsletter to get more quizzes direct to your inbox daily.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
