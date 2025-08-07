Premier League TV guide: Live streams, channels, fixtures this week
Your ultimate viewing guide to the most-watched league in the world
The Premier League is back, and 2025/2026 is shaping up to be another blockbuster season for the most-watched league in the world.
► UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports/Discovery+ (select fixtures)
► US: Peacock, USA Network, NBC (all games)
► Australia: Stan Sport (all games)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Fans in the UK will be able to enjoy more live action than ever before, with the start of a new bumper £6.7bn rights cycle that will see at least 267 of the 380 games televised. Everything, in fact, outside the 3pm blackout, will be live on UK screens.
Overseas, every single game at every single time will be shown live on TV in most countries around the world.
In this guide, FourFourTwo is here to break down all the Premier League viewing options globally. We'll have in-depth details on how to tune in for the best price in the UK, USA, and Australia, along with a full list of broadcasters internationally.
We'll have details on how you can watch the Premier League from anywhere with a VPN. And we'll have handy table showing the fixtures and channels each week, so let's start there...
Premier League fixtures this week
Date & Time
Match
UK
US
Australia
Friday August 15
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Sky Sports
USA Network
Stan Sport
Saturday August 16
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+
USA Network
Stan Sport
Saturday August 16
Brighton vs Fulham
N/A
USA Network
Stan Sport
Saturday August 16
Sunderland vs West Ham
N/A
Peacock
Stan Sport
Saturday August 16
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
N/A
Peacock
Stan Sport
Saturday August 16
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Sky Sports
NBC, Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday August 17
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Sky Sports
USA Network
Stan Sport
Sunday August 17
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday August 17
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Sky Sports
NBC, Peacock
Stan Sport
Monday August 18
Leeds United vs Everton
Sky Sports
USA Network
Stan Sport
How to watch the Premier League from anywhere
Geo-restrictions getting in the way of streaming your Premier League viewing experience? A solution is at hand: a VPN.
Full name Virtual Private Network, this piece of internet security software uses remote servers that alter your device's digital location, which means you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
It's a great tool for watching football on the move, and for getting full value out of the subscriptions you pay for, even while abroad. What's more, a VPN will work wonders for your general online safety, and has been known to improve playback speeds.
We share an office with the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom's Guide, and they both rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Where to watch the Premier League in the UK
In the UK, Premier League TV rights for the 2025/2026 season are shared between two broadcasters: Sky Sports, and TNT Sports. Amazon Prime has lost the rights it previously held. In a deal worth £6.7bn to the Premier League over the next few years, more games than ever will be broadcast, with at least 267 of the 380 fixtures to be shown live.
► Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show at least 215 games over the course of the 2025/2026 season.
► TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and its streaming platform Discovery+ have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2025/2026, including Saturday lunchtime kick-offs.
Why aren't all Premier League games live on TV in the UK?
Although more Premier League games than ever are being shown live in the UK this season, the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' remains in place, which means that no games that kick off at that time can be broadcast live. This is enshrined in law and is designed to protect match-day attendances. For the first time, the 2025/2026 season will see all Premier League games not taking place at 3pm on a Saturday shown live on TV.
How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.
How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.
Watch Premier League live streams in the US
NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, splitting the coverage across various channels and platforms: NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.
► NBC is the flagship cable TV channel, which hosts only the marquee fixtures.
► Peacock is NBC's streaming platform which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other games each week - roughly half of Premier League games.
► USA Network is another cable TV channel that houses roughly the other half of the fixtures.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
Watch USA Network through Sling
There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.
How to watch the Premier League in Australia
Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game is available to stream live on Stan Sport.
This marks a change from previous years, when Optus Sport held the rights, which have now been acquired by Nine Network amid the closure of Optus. Stan is a streaming service operated by Nine.
There is a small price rise but it's still great value – you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for $32 a month.
How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New customers need to sign up for a base Stan subscription ($12 a month) and then add the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), for a total outlay of $32 a month. If you were an Optus Sport customer, you can carry your previous subscription across and you should have already been contacted with details of your new plan.
Full list of Premier League broadcasters globally
Europe
- Albania - Digitalb
- Andorra - CANAL+/DAZN
- Armenia - Saran Media
- Austria - Sky Deutschland
- Belarus - Saran Media
- Belgium - Telenet
- Croatia - Telekom Srbija
- Cyprus - Cytavision
- Czech Republic - CANAL+
- Denmark - Viaplay
- Estonia - TV3
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - CANAL+
- Georgia - Saran Media
- Germany - Sky Deutschland
- Greece - IMG (sublicensed to Forthnet)
- Hungary - TV2
- Iceland - Syn
- Israel - Charlton
- Republic of Ireland (Eire) - Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Premier Sports
- Italy - Sky Italia
- Kosovo - Telekom Srbija
- Latvia - TV3
- Lithuania - TV3
- Luxembourg - CANAL+
- Malta - TSN
- Moldova - Saran Media
- Montenegro - Telekom Srbija
- Netherlands - Viaplay
- North Macedonia - Telekom Srbija
- Norway - Viaplay
- Poland - CANAL+
- Romania - Saran Media
- Portugal - Eleven
- Serbia - Telekom Srbija
- Slovakia - CANAL+
- Slovenia - Telekom Srbija
- Spain - DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay
- Switzerland - CANAL+ (French-language), Sky Deutschland (German), Sky Italia
- (Italian)
- Turkey - beIN Sports
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
- Ukraine - Setanta
Asia-Pacific
- Afghanistan - Saran Media
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Azerbaijan - Saran Media
- Bangladesh - JioStar
- Bhutan - JioStar
- Cambodia - Jasmine International
- China - Migu
- Chinese Taipei - ELTA
- Hong Kong - PCCW
- India - JioStar
- Indonesia - EMTEK
- Japan - U-Next
- Kazakhstan - Saran Media
- Kyrgyzstan - Saran Media
- Laos - Jasmine International
- Malaysia - Astro
- Mongolia - Unitel
- Myanmar - CANAL+
- Nepal - JioStar
- New Zealand - Sky NZ
- Pacific Islands - Digicel
- Pakistan - JioStar
- Singapore - StarHub
- South Korea - Coupang
- Sri Lanka - JioStar
- Tajikistan - Saran Media
- Thailand - Jasmine International
- Turkmenistan - Saran Media
- Uzbekistan - Saran Media
- Vietnam - K+
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Africa
- Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports
Americas
- Brazil - ESPN
- Canada - Fubo
- Caribbean - ESPN
- Costa Rica - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- El Salvador - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Guatemala - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Honduras - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Mexico - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Nicaragua - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Panama - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- South America - ESPN
- United States - NBC Sports
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.