Premier League TV guide: Live streams, channels, fixtures this week

The Premier League is back, and 2025/2026 is shaping up to be another blockbuster season for the most-watched league in the world.

Quick guide ► UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports/Discovery+ (select fixtures)

► US: Peacock, USA Network, NBC (all games)

► Australia: Stan Sport (all games)

Fans in the UK will be able to enjoy more live action than ever before, with the start of a new bumper £6.7bn rights cycle that will see at least 267 of the 380 games televised. Everything, in fact, outside the 3pm blackout, will be live on UK screens.

Overseas, every single game at every single time will be shown live on TV in most countries around the world.

In this guide, FourFourTwo is here to break down all the Premier League viewing options globally. We'll have in-depth details on how to tune in for the best price in the UK, USA, and Australia, along with a full list of broadcasters internationally.

We'll have details on how you can watch the Premier League from anywhere with a VPN. And we'll have handy table showing the fixtures and channels each week, so let's start there...

Premier League fixtures this week

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date & Time Match UK US Australia Friday August 15

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Liverpool vs Bournemouth Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 16

12:30 BST / 07:30 ET Aston Villa vs Newcastle TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 16

15:00 BST / 10:00 ET Brighton vs Fulham N/A USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 16

15:00 BST / 10:00 ET Sunderland vs West Ham N/A Peacock Stan Sport Saturday August 16

15:00 BST / 10:00 ET Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley N/A Peacock Stan Sport Saturday August 16

17:30 BST / 12:30 ET Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Sky Sports NBC, Peacock Stan Sport Sunday August 17

14:00 BST / 09:00 ET Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport Sunday August 17

14:00 BST / 09:00 ET Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday August 17

16:30 BST / 11:30 ET Manchester United vs Arsenal Sky Sports NBC, Peacock Stan Sport Monday August 18

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Leeds United vs Everton Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport

How to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Geo-restrictions getting in the way of streaming your Premier League viewing experience? A solution is at hand: a VPN.

Full name Virtual Private Network, this piece of internet security software uses remote servers that alter your device's digital location, which means you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

It's a great tool for watching football on the move, and for getting full value out of the subscriptions you pay for, even while abroad. What's more, a VPN will work wonders for your general online safety, and has been known to improve playback speeds.

Where to watch the Premier League in the UK

In the UK, Premier League TV rights for the 2025/2026 season are shared between two broadcasters: Sky Sports, and TNT Sports. Amazon Prime has lost the rights it previously held. In a deal worth £6.7bn to the Premier League over the next few years, more games than ever will be broadcast, with at least 267 of the 380 fixtures to be shown live.

► Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show at least 215 games over the course of the 2025/2026 season.

► TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and its streaming platform Discovery+ have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2025/2026, including Saturday lunchtime kick-offs.

Why aren't all Premier League games live on TV in the UK?

Although more Premier League games than ever are being shown live in the UK this season, the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' remains in place, which means that no games that kick off at that time can be broadcast live. This is enshrined in law and is designed to protect match-day attendances. For the first time, the 2025/2026 season will see all Premier League games not taking place at 3pm on a Saturday shown live on TV.

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Premier League live streams in the US

NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, splitting the coverage across various channels and platforms: NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

► NBC is the flagship cable TV channel, which hosts only the marquee fixtures.

► Peacock is NBC's streaming platform which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other games each week - roughly half of Premier League games.

► USA Network is another cable TV channel that houses roughly the other half of the fixtures.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.

How to watch the Premier League in Australia

Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game is available to stream live on Stan Sport.

This marks a change from previous years, when Optus Sport held the rights, which have now been acquired by Nine Network amid the closure of Optus. Stan is a streaming service operated by Nine.

There is a small price rise but it's still great value – you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for $32 a month.

How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New customers need to sign up for a base Stan subscription ($12 a month) and then add the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), for a total outlay of $32 a month. If you were an Optus Sport customer, you can carry your previous subscription across and you should have already been contacted with details of your new plan.

Full list of Premier League broadcasters globally

Europe

Albania - Digitalb

Andorra - CANAL+/DAZN

Armenia - Saran Media

Austria - Sky Deutschland

Belarus - Saran Media

Belgium - Telenet

Croatia - Telekom Srbija

Cyprus - Cytavision

Czech Republic - CANAL+

Denmark - Viaplay

Estonia - TV3

Finland - Viaplay

France - CANAL+

Georgia - Saran Media

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - IMG (sublicensed to Forthnet)

Hungary - TV2

Iceland - Syn

Israel - Charlton

Republic of Ireland (Eire) - Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Premier Sports

Italy - Sky Italia

Kosovo - Telekom Srbija

Latvia - TV3

Lithuania - TV3

Luxembourg - CANAL+

Malta - TSN

Moldova - Saran Media

Montenegro - Telekom Srbija

Netherlands - Viaplay

North Macedonia - Telekom Srbija

Norway - Viaplay

Poland - CANAL+

Romania - Saran Media

Portugal - Eleven

Serbia - Telekom Srbija

Slovakia - CANAL+

Slovenia - Telekom Srbija

Spain - DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay

Switzerland - CANAL+ (French-language), Sky Deutschland (German), Sky Italia

(Italian)

Turkey - beIN Sports

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

Ukraine - Setanta

Asia-Pacific

Afghanistan - Saran Media

Australia - Stan Sport

Azerbaijan - Saran Media

Bangladesh - JioStar

Bhutan - JioStar

Cambodia - Jasmine International

China - Migu

Chinese Taipei - ELTA

Hong Kong - PCCW

India - JioStar

Indonesia - EMTEK

Japan - U-Next

Kazakhstan - Saran Media

Kyrgyzstan - Saran Media

Laos - Jasmine International

Malaysia - Astro

Mongolia - Unitel

Myanmar - CANAL+

Nepal - JioStar

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Pakistan - JioStar

Singapore - StarHub

South Korea - Coupang

Sri Lanka - JioStar

Tajikistan - Saran Media

Thailand - Jasmine International

Turkmenistan - Saran Media

Uzbekistan - Saran Media

Vietnam - K+

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Africa

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports

Americas

Brazil - ESPN

Canada - Fubo

Caribbean - ESPN

Costa Rica - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

El Salvador - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Guatemala - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Honduras - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Mexico - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Nicaragua - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Panama - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

South America - ESPN

United States - NBC Sports