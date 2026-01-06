Quickfire Quiz 27: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's FourFourTwo's Quickfire Quiz, as we distil the events of 90 minutes into 90 seconds.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

We have curated a selection of challenges that range from high-fashion advertising campaigns to the iconic sounds of the virtual pitch, all brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. We’ll start with a test of continental dominance: we challenge you to name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues.

Next, we move from the trophy room to the dressing room and the treatment table. Try our chronological challenge where we ask if you can sort these players, clubs and more from earliest to latest. It sounds simple enough, but getting the timeline of career moves and club milestones in the correct order is a task that has tripped up even the most seasoned historians.

For those who grew up with a controller in their hand, we have a unique musical test. See if you can name every artist to have appeared more than once on the FIFA soundtrack. It is a deep dive into the songs that defined a generation of gamers, requiring you to link the indie anthems and global hits back to the world's most famous football simulation.

If you prefer a visual challenge, you can try to guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz, or perhaps lean into the nostalgia of the early 2000s and see if you can name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament. For those focused on the home nations, we want to see if you can name every British or Irish player to have scored in an international tournament since 1992.

For a broader test of your weekly football knowledge, Friday Football Quiz: Episode 96 is ready for you to see if you can get 20 correct answers. It’s the perfect way to prove you’ve been paying attention to the latest developments across the globe over the last seven days.

Finally, for something a bit more cerebral to end your session, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 34, featuring clues on cult heroes, cauldrons and closed roofs. It is the ultimate test of your ability to solve cryptic clues while recalling the game's most idiosyncratic figures. And if you'd like even more, get the newsletter, to see more quizzes every single day!