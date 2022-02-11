The Football Pools: Win up to £3 million every Wednesday and Saturday – for just £1 per game
By FourFourTwo Staff published
The classic game costs £10 a month to play – and your footballing knowledge could earn you some serious cash…
Play the Pools today for just £10 per month – and your first four games FREE!
How many times did you watch a Saturday score round-up and bask in the luxurious tones of James Alexander Gordon, as he declared the Pools panel’s decision of a match that didn’t actually take place? Or watch a family member scour their coupon in frenzied hope of a score draw between East Fife and Forfar?
For almost 100 years, The Football Pools has been part of British football’s very fabric – ever since it was created in 1923, when three pals each invested £50 to print the very first 4,000 coupons that were distributed outside Old Trafford.
After the Second World War, where Pools staff were used for printing call-up papers and making parachutes, the game took off with a boom of interest – by the early '50s, more than 10,000 staff were checking up to five million coupons weekly. At its peak, that figure rocketed to a whopping 14 million.
The Football Pools have a proud history of supporting the game itself, too: after Hillsborough, Littlewoods Pools pledged £240 million to help clubs install all-seater football stadia, via the Football Trust.
They have also paid out billions of pounds to over 60 million winners in the near-century since – but it’s not just a thing of the past. Today, you can get involved with the chance to win £3 million EVERY Wednesday and Saturday… all for using your football brain to predict the outcomes of matches up and down the Isles.
Capped at £10 a month for the Classic Pools, each game – where picking 10 score draws will earn you a share of the handsome jackpot – costs just £1 to play, and you’ll get your first four FREE when you sign up. It’s a lot more fun than the lottery – and you’re more likely to win, too.
Twitter: @footballpools
Facebook: footballpools
Instagram: @the_football_pools
If you’re a keen BTTS (Both Teams To Score) aficionado, meanwhile, Goal Rush is for you. With a prize pot of £1 million and capped at £20 a month, each game costs £2 to play – but The Football Pools pay out three times more than your bookmaker on average… and what’s more, they’ll even do it for a near miss as well.
It’s the first and most popular pools betting for UK football fans – and you might just have what it takes to win big.
Play the Pools today for just £10 per month – and your first four games FREE! For more information, its rules and how to play, visit www.footballpools.com
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.