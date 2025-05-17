The Big FA Cup Quiz: Test your knowledge of the history of football's oldest competition

The FA Cup has been one of English's football's biggest prizes for over 150 years, going all the way back to its inaugural season in 1871/72.

Over that time, the competition has delivered no shortage of memorable moments, interesting trivia, record-holders, and everything in between.

So it would almost be negligent of us not to see just how much of that you've been able to squeeze into that little ol' brain of yours, wouldn't it?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

We've got 20 questions and no time limit for you on this quiz, taking in everything from famous final feats to controversial knockout games.

Sign into Kwizly below and we'll even give you a hint, too. We'll remove one of the options so you only have to guess between three.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Go!

