FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 1: Jay-Jay Okocha, Barcelona shirt numbers and the Hazard brothers

We all love a quiz, don't we? Well, how about a crossword, then?

It's easy to get to grasps with: we've got a couple of dozen hints and the answers fit neatly in the grid, with several answers overlapping one another.

Our first grid is ready to put you to the test, with clues to test you on managerial paths, World Cup hosts, FA Cup winners, and shared shirt numbers.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

It's all gettable stuff, but there are a couple where the benefit of getting other answers will give you a little nudge along the way, because that's how crosswords work.

There's no time limit for you on this crossword. For the avoidance of doubt, if we ask for a person's name, it's just their surname we're after.

You can get a clue, too, because we're not that mean. Simply sign into Kwizly and we'll give you the next letter that you're looking for on your path when you click the ‘Hint’ button.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

