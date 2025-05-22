Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record sale?

Despite a poor performance in the Champions League this season there is no doubt that the Premier League is the pinnacle of European football.

Every summer and winter players are snapped up by clubs across England as they look to gain an edge in the most competitive league in Europe. But what about those players heading away from Premier League clubs to rivals in the same league and to new challenges on foreign shores?

FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants you to name every Premier League club's record sale in the transfer market. Reckon you know your stuff?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) QUIZ Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

The record sale of each team as of the 2024/25 Premier League season is listed, with some fetching over £100 million and others quite a lot less.

We have also given you a big clue by telling you which club the player transferred too.

20 players with six minutes on the clock! Off you go!

Don't forget to sign in to Kwizly to receive a hint if you're stuck – and remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

