NEW ISSUE: Premier League Top 50 PLUS Goodbye Goodison, ‘Miracle of Istanbul’, Beckham at 50, Dunkerque vs PSG and Duncan Ferguson answers your questions!

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Making predictions is a mug’s game – and that is never more true than this term. If anyone claims they predicted back in August that Nottingham Forest would be above Manchester City going into the final stretch of the season, they’re a liar. Just like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being in the bottom half of the table, it’s been an unpredictable campaign.

So, as we run the rule over the best players in the Premier League for 2024-25, there are undoubtedly some names who wouldn’t have been in the conversation at all last summer. Players from Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth, Forest and Fulham make the grade, whereas there’s little room for Manchester United and Spurs representatives. As with all these sorts of rankings, they’re open to debate, so let us know what you think on social media using #FFTPL50.

Elsewhere, David Beckham turns 50 this month – we talked to former team-mates and people in the game, Harry Kane included, to offer their thoughts on Golden Balls as he morphs from footballer to owner.

Duncan Ferguson cut a rather intimidating figure on the pitch, but FFT plucked up the courage to speak to him and pass on readers’ questions.

Plus, 20 years on from that famous night in Istanbul, we relive Liverpool’s Champions League final triumph over Milan with Stevie G, Carra & Co. Enjoy.

Top 50 Premier League players

From warhorses to Wor History-Makers, FFT ranks a half-century of talent from 2024-25 – has your leading man made the cut?

Elliot Anderson: ‘Geordie Maradona’

The midfield maestro reflects on Nottingham Forest’s incredulous campaign after swapping St James’ Park for the City Ground last July.

Bruno Guimaraes talks Toon triumph

Newcastle’s Brazilian skipper reveals how Eddie Howe masterminded the Magpies’ historic League Cup final victory to end their trophy drought.

Goodbye to Goodison Park

Just shy of its 133rd birthday, Merseyside’s Grand Old Lady hosts its final Everton match this month – English football’s last link to a bygone era will go with it…

Demba Ba’s Dunkerque spirit

The minnows have been a sensation this season, pursuing promotion to Ligue 1 and facing the mighty Paris Saint-Germain in a Coupe de France semi-final. FFT went along to see it – along with supporters from, er, Grimsby?!

‘Miracle of Istanbul’, relived

Liverpool’s victory over Milan remains the most remarkable final in Champions League history – in the 20 years since, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and plenty more key protagonists have reminisced to FFT…

Pro ballers turned whistle-blowers

FFT headed to Warwick to meet the 10 ex-professional footballers aiming to make it as match officials – via a World Cup and a stint as a US Open golf caddy.

Happy 50th birthday, Becks

As ‘Golden Balls’ hits the Big 5-0, FFT talks to old team-mates, and Harry Kane, to hear untold tales, from busting bleep tests to white-tie-and-diamond parties...

Duncan Ferguson answers YOUR questions

The former Everton marksman tackles your questions about prison stints, headed hat-tricks, climate change and his tips to deter burglars. It's a cracker.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

Exeter gaffer and ex-Scotland defender Gary Caldwell discusses spooking Forest, Sir Bobby Robson’s advice and getting the better of David Trezeguet…

Stenny’s Norse support: Thirty years after taking Stenhousemuir to their hearts, nutty Norwegians are crossing the North Sea to cheer on a promotion quest.

In Best & Worst, lifelong Rochdale diehard Dean Smith remembers Keith Hill’s pink pants, vanishing hair tricks and the legendary Craig Dawson.

Football Pools relaunched: The staple of British football culture once turned fans into millionaires – now the Pools are benefiting from a digital reboot.

Wringing the Belles: Red tape has put Doncaster Belles on the brink of the fifth tier. What next for the women’s game’s former giants?

The Mixer

AC Milan’s in-house vodka, New Balance’s fruity Furon footwear, the latest Jude Bellingham boots, a neat initiative from Swedish side AIK and a delightful San Diego Loyal shirt make the latest showreel of football’s most sought-after stuff.

Upfront

Ex-Blackburn captain Tim Sherwood names the games that changed his life, while Jules Breach reveals her successes of the Premier League season.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz about beach balls, monkeys and Lionesees, then peruse My Football where Geordie singer-songwriter and Newcastle fan Andrew Cushin recalls offering Shay Given a job.

Elsewhere, two of the team debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should be cherished as Liverpool royalty if he leaves Anfield for Real Madrid on a free.

In the Players Lounge this month…

Ludovic Giuly explains what it was like watching Lionel Messi emerge at Barcelona and toppling Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League Final, while Ben Foster describes winning the League Cup with Manchester United and Birmingham, and Roberto Sensini opens up about clinching the Scudetto at Lazio and losing Diego Maradona to a drugs ban at the 1994 World Cup.

Perfect XI

Thomas ‘Der Hammer’ Hitzlsperger fuses a who’s who of Premier League all-stars with some favourites from his Germany and Bundesliga days.