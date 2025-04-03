NEW ISSUE: Gary Lineker exclusive PLUS the EFL Top 50, Javier Zanetti, Mourinho’s trip to Hell, Italia 90 rewind, badger mayhem and Xherdan Shaqiri answers your questions!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘May Issue 377’.

Monday, June 11, 1990 was the first time I saw Gary Lineker play. His goal gave England the lead against the Republic of Ireland at Italia 90, in a 1-1 draw. I was six at the time and don’t remember much else about the game, but his further strikes against Cameroon and West Germany made him a hero in my fledgling years as a football fan.

Saturday, August 14, 2004 was the first time Lineker presented Match of the Day with my team, Fulham, as a top-flight club. A draw at Manchester City was the first time I’d seen our highlights preceded by the famous theme music and Lineker’s links. It felt like we’d made it (we’d been promoted three years earlier, but ITV had the rights until 2004).

Sunday, May 25, 2025 will be Lineker’s final broadcast on MOTD after 26 years in the hotseat. In my time watching the programme, there have been only two permanent presenters – Des Lynam being the other – so it will be strange not hearing Lineker’s trademark puns.

He’s not disappearing, though. He’ll continue to present live football for the BBC and his thriving Goalhanger production company top the charts with their podcasts – including The Rest is Football, which he fronts. In this issue, Lineker talks us through his career from poacher to presenter to podcaster. Enjoy.

Gary Lineker: The Podfather

After 26 years, the former England marksman steps down as Match of the Day host next month, just as his audio empire goes from strength to strength. In an exclusive chat with FFT, the national treasure dissects his three-part career via trunks, tanks and tweets.

From The Vault: Italia 90 rewind

Thirty-five years have passed since the lowest-scoring World Cup finals, yet the chronic lack of goals didn’t stop it spawning big-stage heroes. As well as Gary Lineker, the likes of Lothar Matthaus, Roger Milla and Toto Schillaci shone and later recounted their memories to FFT.

Mourinho’s first trip to Hell

If Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce wasn’t already incendiary enough, the Special One’s first visit to the Ali Sami Yen promised more fireworks than ever. Naturally, FFT hotfooted it to Istanbul to witness a typically toxic Intercontinental Derby…

Between The Lines: Javier Zanetti

In 2010, halfway through a three-decade association with Inter, Javier Zanetti helped Jose Mourinho to secure Champions League glory for the Milan giants. In his own words, the Nerazzurri vice-president recalls ending 45 years of hurt, featuring a few errant sprinklers…

It’s a tradition that’s now been going for 20 years – as voted for by you, the fans, FFT reveals our annual rundown of the finest footballers operating outside the top flight this term.

Xherdan Shaqiri answers YOUR questions

The ex-Liverpool, Lyon and Switzerland schemer discusses everything from his thunder thighs to major tournament wonder goals, working under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, stunning Barcelona at Anfield and consistently ‘doing it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke’.

Tactically speaking

For one last time, Adam Clery takes to the Subbuteo stage to explain how the ‘Moyesiah’ fixed Everton’s woes, why January acquisition Omar Marmoush can revive Manchester City and what happened to Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers that cost them the league title in 1996.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

Falkirk’s homegrown hero Scott Arfield is back where it all began in the Forth Valley, and the midfielder is aiming to lead the Bairns to the Scottish Premiership after 15 years away.

Welcome to the clubs: League Two Walsall have been flying with new financial overlords, as one of several sides operating under multi-club ownership. Next stop, world domination?

In Best & Worst, lifelong Charlton supporter Paddy Pamment remembers random horse chants, play-off final limbs and bosses hiding in laundry bins.

Game’s off lads: From badgers and bees to a murder in Grantham, there’s no limit to the ridiculous reasons behind non-league postponements.

The Mixer

Our selection of swish football stuff includes Messi-endorsed earbuds, Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut boots, an awesome Umbro-inspired keyboard and a re-issue of arguably Genoa’s greatest kit.

Upfront

Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham defender Gilly Flaherty names the games that changed her life, while columnist Jules Breach pays tribute to Goodison Park ahead of its farewell fixture.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz about Italian grounds, golden boys and Alfredo Di Stefano, then peruse My Football where X Factor graduate and Middlesbrough fan James Arthur talks Gazza Burgers, Ally McCoist nutmegs and Nicole Scherzinger’s trophy query.

Plus, two of our team debate whether new rules should be introduced in an attempt to prevent gamesmanship.

In the Players Lounge this month…

Jan Aage Fjortoft reflects on his long wait for a Premier League goal and iconic aeroplane celebration, Clinton Morrison looks back on mixing it with Brazil’s best and Jason McAteer discusses his fallout with Roy Keane and why he never liked Liverpool’s ‘Spice Boys’ tag.

Perfect XI

Pint-sized Italy frontman Giuseppe Rossi picks a trio of European Championship winners and four world champions in a side littered with Azzurri and Manchester United legends.