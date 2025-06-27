Friday Football Quiz, episode 69: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Kick your weekend off the right way with our Friday Football Quiz!
The weekend is finally upon us, which can only mean one thing: another dose of our weekly Friday Football Quiz!
Whether it’s a night out, a break away or feasting your eyes on some more Club World Cup football on your agenda this weekend, there’s no better way to kick things off than putting your football knowledge to the test with our famous Friday teasers – and if you've missed any, we've got a huge archive for you to trawl through.
We’ve got questions on topics ranging from Neymar at the Olympics to Frank Lampard’s years as a loanee, so there’s something for everyone here.
Now at episode 69 of our weekly quizzing action, you may know the score by now, but for those who don’t, let us explain.
There are 20 questions in total for you to answer, but we know you’re settling into weekend mode, so we’ve given you unlimited time to answer them.
Stuck on a particularly tricky one? No worries, simply log in Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint.
And, finally, don’t forget to drop your score in the comments and send this quiz to your mates, because what’s the point in smashing a quiz without the bragging rights to match?
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
