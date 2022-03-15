Win! Hospitality tickets to Manchester United Women's historic first game at Old Trafford in front of fans
Manchester United Women will play their first game in front of Old Trafford fans against Everton in March – and you could be in hospitality seats for it
On Sunday, March 27, a historic event will take place In Manchester. When Manchester United Women take on Everton Women in the FA Women's Super League, it will be the first time that United's women's side will play in front of a crowd at Old Trafford.
As the popularity of the women's game grows – three of the biggest women's football attendances have come since 2019, and over 300,000 tickets have been sold for this summer's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England – this will be a game remembered by everyone who attends.
That's where FourFourTwo comes in. We've partnered with Manchester United's Official Electrical Styling Partner, Remington, to give you the chance of being at the match.
And to make it even more memorable, we're offering the opportunity to attend the game with hospitality tickets – enjoying the perks of the most exclusive seats at one of the most revered stadiums on the planet.
What you could win
We have partnered with Manchester United’s Official Electrical Styling Partner, Remington, to offer EIGHT lucky readers a chance to win the perfect Mother’s Day gift.
The amazing range of prizes for the four main winners include:
• Four hospitality tickets for each winner to the ground-breaking game as Manchester United Women take on Everton Women at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 27
• A Manchester United Women shirt signed by a Women’s Team player
• A Manchester United Collection styling product
Plus four runners up prizes:
• Four General Admission tickets for each runner-up to the Manchester United Women v Everton Women game at Old Trafford on Sunday, March, 27
• One Remington Manchester United Collection product (choice of Official Remington Manchester United Collection Hairdryer, Straightener or Curling Wand)
How to enter
To enter and be in with a chance of winning one of EIGHT prizes, simply follow this link and answer the following question:
Q: The Official Remington Manchester United Collection consists of how many products?
a) 5
b) 8
c) 12
Clue: The full collection is available at store.manutd.com and uk.remington-europe.com/manutd/collection
To enter, you must be at least 18 years of age, and entries must be in by 11:59pm GMT on March 20 2022.
