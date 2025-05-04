How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live streams for today's WSL clash

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Manchester United currently hold the Manchester derby bragging rights after overcoming Manchester City in January.

The match will kick-off at 12.00pm BST / 09.00am ET on Sunday, May 4.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live streams.

Manchester United vs Manchester City FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because there is a broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the WSL in the UK

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be televised by broadcaster Sky Sports.

The game will go out on Sky Sports Showcase and plus, starting at 12.00pm BST on May 4.

Manchester United vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City look to boost their Champions League hopes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be a crucial game in the battle for Champions League qualification spots.

The top three table places secure Champions League qualification and United are currently third, four points ahead of City in fourth.

This match could see City push the qualification battle all the way to the final day.

In FourFourTwo's opinion United will come away with a 2-0 win.