Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live streams for Women's FA Cup semi-final

The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United to see two rivals battling it out in the semi-final of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

The Manchester rivals have both held the bragging rights in the derby this season but this match is even more crucial in terms of their respective seasons.

City are realistically not within a chance of winning the Women's Super League and so the FA Cup is their last shot at silverware. For United they are looking to defend a major title for the first time after winning the FA Cup last campaign.

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be played at the Joie Stadium in Manchester, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST / 10am ET on Sunday 13 April.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live streams wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Manchester United FREE live streams

In the UK, the BBC will be showing Manchester City vs Manchester United online for free on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United from anywhere

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the streaming platform start from $11.99 a month.

Manchester City vs Manchester United preview

Bunny Shaw is a doubt for the game (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United head into the match as slight favourites because of Manchester City's injury crisis.

Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood remain out with long term issues, while Bunny Shaw and Aoba Fujino are doubts because of their recent injury woes.

It will also be interesting how City react to their recent spell of results. They played Chelsea four times in a row, and despite winning the first leg of the Champions League, they were knocked out of the European competition, lost the League Cup final and lost the WSL game.

United, meanwhile, are in a good position in the top-flight and are chasing down the Blues. In FourFourTwo's opinion United will come away with a 1-0 win.