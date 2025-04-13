Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live streams for Women's FA Cup semi-final

Which side of Manchester will come out on top?

Kerstin Casparij of Manchester City is put under pressure by Grace Clinton of Manchester United during the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village on January 22, 2025 in Leigh, England.
The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United to see two rivals battling it out in the semi-final of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

WSL season so far

The Manchester rivals have both held the bragging rights in the derby this season but this match is even more crucial in terms of their respective seasons.

City are realistically not within a chance of winning the Women's Super League and so the FA Cup is their last shot at silverware. For United they are looking to defend a major title for the first time after winning the FA Cup last campaign.

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be played at the Joie Stadium in Manchester, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST / 10am ET on Sunday 13 April.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live streams wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Manchester United FREE live streams

In the UK, the BBC will be showing Manchester City vs Manchester United online for free on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you will be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the streaming platform start from $11.99 a month.

Manchester City vs Manchester United preview

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City Women looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Joie Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Bunny Shaw is a doubt for the game (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United head into the match as slight favourites because of Manchester City's injury crisis.

Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood remain out with long term issues, while Bunny Shaw and Aoba Fujino are doubts because of their recent injury woes.

It will also be interesting how City react to their recent spell of results. They played Chelsea four times in a row, and despite winning the first leg of the Champions League, they were knocked out of the European competition, lost the League Cup final and lost the WSL game.

United, meanwhile, are in a good position in the top-flight and are chasing down the Blues. In FourFourTwo's opinion United will come away with a 1-0 win.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

