Women's FA Cup final live streams – How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United at Wembley today

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United to see two rivals battling it out in the final of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Manchester United are aiming to defend the title they won last season after beating Tottenham 4-0 in the FA Cup final, but Chelsea are on the hunt for the treble after winning the League Cup and Women's Super League already.

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, with kick-off scheduled for 13.30pm BST / 8.30am ET on Sunday 18th May.

Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live streams wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Manchester United FREE live streams

In the UK, the BBC will be showing Chelsea vs Manchester United online for free on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea v Manchester United from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you will be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Chelsea v Manchester United preview

Millie Bright has led Chelsea to a record-breaking season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The match will be an interesting one with both of their WSL matches coming down to the finest of margins.

The first was decided by a Guro Reiten penalty and the second by a late Lucy Bronze header. Both victories were a part of Chelsea's invincible league season.

United will be determined to stop their rivals winning the treble for the second time in their history

In FourFourTwo's view Chelsea will just edge United 2-1 but it could go to extra time.