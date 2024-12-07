How to watch WSL: Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, TV channels, fixtures

Crystal Palace are currently in the relegation spot

The Women's Super League returns after the international break with an intriguing set of fixtures – here we've got you covered with our guide on how to watch the WSL online, on TV, and for free.

WSL fixtures, streams, TV for December 8 2024 • Manchester United vs Liverpool (12.00 GMT): Sky Sports, ESPN+, YouTube, and more. • Manchester City vs Leicester (1pm GMT): YouTube • Tottenham vs Everton (1pm GMT): YouTube • Arsenal vs Aston Villa (2pm GMT): YouTube • Chelsea vs Brighton (2pm GMT): YouTube • Crystal Palace vs West Ham (2.30pm GMT): BBC iPlayer, YouTube

All six matches in round nine of the WSL will be played on Sunday 8 December.

The most eye-catching fixture this week is Manchester United vs Liverpool, two big clubs with a rivalry that has carried over from men's football.

The one with the most potential to ruffle some feathers, though, is West Ham vs Crystal Palace, with the relegation battle closer than title race at the moment.

Meanwhile, runaway leaders Chelsea face a test with the visit of third-placed Brighton.

But how can you watch those games? And what about the other fixtures? Here's all you need to know.

Watch the WSL for free

All WSL games on 8 December are available to watch totally for free, depending on your location.

This is because the Women's Super League itself broadcasts all games directly on its YouTube channel,. In the instances where the WSL has a TV deal with an external broadcaster, the game in question will not be available in that country, but will be elsewhere in the world.

In this round, Manchester United vs Liverpool is being widely televised, so a restricted number of countries will have access to the stream on YouTube. Meanwhile Crystal Palace vs West Ham will be on the BBC, so UK viewers are excluded from the YouTube feed, but the BBC is still a free service.

If you're travelling and not in the country where you'd usually watch your WSL streams, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

What if you're away from home when the games are on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you usually use, and you have the added benefit of enhanced internet security.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 12.00 GMT / 07.00 ET

Manchester United vs Liverpool is the blockbuster fixture in the WSL this weekend, according to global broadcasters. The match is being shown in over 100 countries across 13 separate TV companies.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on Sky Sports, on television or via streaming platforms.

US: You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on ESPN+ in the US, which is also the case for much of Central and South America.

Canada: Manchester United vs Liverpool is on SN1 in Canada.

Australia: You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on Optus Sport 7 in Australia.

Other selected broadcasts:

W-Sport will show the game in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and tens of countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Viaplay has the rights in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. Sky Sports Mix will have it in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. O2 TV Sport is the service for Czechia and Slovakia. Sport 2 has the game in Israel. AZAM Sports Channel will show the match in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana.

For the full list of broadcasters and territories, visit the WSL website. In countries not listed there, the game will be available to watch on the WSL's YouTube channel.

Don't forget, if you're travelling outside your home country you can still tune in to your usual stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 14.00 GMT / 09.30 ET

The relegation clash has been selected for broadcast by the BBC in the UK. You can watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the WSL for free via the BBC iPlayer streaming platform, the BBC Sport website, and the red button.

Elsewhere in the world, the game will be shown on the Women's Super League's YouTube channel.

If you're a UK TV licence holder who is currently outside the country, and would prefer to watch with BBC commentators and pundits, you can still do so. All you need is a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Leicester in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 13.00 GMT / 08.00 ET

There is no separate broadcast deal here, so you can watch Man City vs Leicester live stream on the WSL YouTube channel from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 13.00 GMT / 08.00 ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will solely be available on the WSL YouTube channel, around the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 14.00 GMT / 09.00 ET

Again, Chelsea vs Brighton in the Women's Super League is only available on the WSL YouTube channel.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the WSL

• Date: December 8, 2024

• Kick-off time: 14.00 GMT / 09.00 ET

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is another game that is available to watch solely on the Women's Super League YouTube channel.

Women's Super League standings and season so far

Chelsea are currently leading the league after winning all of their games so far this season. In FourFourTwo's view they will win a sixth consecutive title.

The Blues are five points clear of rivals Manchester City, who are in second. The battle for third place, which is the final Women's Champions League spot, is also a close one as things stand.

Brighton currently hold third but are only a point ahead of fourth-place Arsenal and fifth Manchester United.

Only four points separates sixth and 12th which makes the relegation battle one to keep an eye on.

Crystal Palace lie bottom but their overall performances have been positive.