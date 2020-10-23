Aberdeen hopeful Johnny Hayes and Ryan Edmondson will be fit to face Celtic

Aberdeen boss hopes Johnny Hayes and Ryan Edmondson could both feature against Celtic on Sunday despite their pair limping off against Hamilton in midweek.

Scans have revealed that the groin injury picked up by ex-Hoops winger Hayes and the foot tendon strain suffered by on-loan Leeds striker Edmondson are not as bad as first feared and both could feature against the Hoops if they come through training on Saturday with no further issues.

Sam Cosgrove and Matty Kennedy were unused subs on Tuesday following injury and Mikey Devlin (hamstring) and Curtis Main (thigh) are stepping up fitness work and could also force their way into the picture. Dean Campbell (foot) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Celtic will assess Israel defender Nir Bitton following his Covid-19 lay-off.

Odsonne Edouard and Hatem Elhamed are working their way back from positive tests and are also extremely doubtful.

Mikey Johnston is closer to returning after recovering from knee and calf problems but James Forrest (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (back) are still out.