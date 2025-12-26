Ex-Newcastle United manager reopens old wounds with shocking Mike Ashley admission
Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has offered his opinion on controversial previous Magpies owner Mike Ashley
Mike Ashley's time as Newcastle United owner was a tumultuous period, to say the least.
While Newcastle secured a fifth place finish in the 2011/12 Premier League season and competed in Europe the following year, the team were also relegated on two occasions under his stewardship.
Accusations were laid at the Sports Direct mogul's door that the club was continually run on a tight budget that prohibited the team fulfilling its potential.
Steve Bruce: 'Mike Ashley was very, very good to me'
In 2019, Ashley made the unpopular decision to hire veteran manager Steve Bruce, replacing fan favourite Rafael Benitez, who felt as though he was not backed in the transfer market and often spoke out against the club's ownership.
Bruce managed his boyhood club for just over two years, taking charge of 97 matches but only won 28 of those and became somewhat disliked by the club's support.
Speaking on BBC Radio FiveLive, Bruce has offered his opinion on former Newcastle owner Ashley, in a declaration that is hardly likely to appease supporters of the Tyneside club.
"I'm going to put up the Geordie nation now, in arms. Alex [Bruce] is frightened now. We'll never go back to Newcastle again, but Mike Ashley was very, very good to me," he said.
Bruce was joined on FiveLive by his son, former professional footballer Alex Bruce, and host Jobi McAnuff.
Clearly uneasy at what the well-travelled manager is about to say, Bruce Jnr. tries to prevent his father making the statement about Ashley, in fear of the backlash from Newcastle fans.
Bruce was relieved of his duties following the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021 and has been vocal since leaving St. James' Park about the treatment he received whilst first-team boss.
"Listen, it's only a handful [of dissenting fans] everywhere, but the disappointing thing for me is the press joined in, particularly one in particular, who I'm not even going to give room to because it's Christmas.
"They were never going to take to me because they always thought I was Mike Ashley's man," he added.
Since departing Newcastle, Bruce has had spells managing West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool but is currently out of work.
