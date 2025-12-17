Manchester United lodge FIFA complaint over AFCON denial

Manchester United’s game against Bournemouth had everything: (eight) goals, scuffles, comebacks and close VAR calls.

Everything, that is, except the presence of defender Noussair Mazraoui.

He was prevented from appearing for his club as his services were demanded by his nation, Morocco, ahead of their hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester United complain to FIFA about Morocco request denial

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Mazraoui is not United’s only African star, with Ivory Coast’s Amad and Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo both in the squad, the former scoring in the 4-4 draw with the Cherries.

The club held talks with Ivory Coast and Cameroon to allow the pair to play in that game, but the same courtesy was not afforded to the Red Devils by Morocco with Mazraoui.

Morocco denied United's request to keep Mazraoui for a day later than FIFA's final AFCON release date (Image credit: Getty Images)

In part, it is do with the scheduling of the respective AFCON games, as hosts Morocco play on Sunday 21 November, and the other two nations not playing until Wednesday 24 December.

Morocco refused United’s request to release Mazraoui later than 15 December, and after the club escalated the matter to FIFA, the governing body sided with the AFCON hosts.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Club officials are said to be disappointed, the feeling being that they have been penalised by the game being moved to Monday night, while other Premier League sides were able to play their African players in the same gameweek without issue.

United are said to be happy with Mazraoui himself, who they feel trained professionally and respected both his club and country before flying to link up with Morocco on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old’s absence came at a time when Ruben Amorim already had two senior defenders out injured in Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, meaning young duo Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven started in the back three with Luke Shaw.

Ruben Amorim will now have to cope without all of Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo while the trio are away competing in AFCON. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the real complaint here ought to rest with the broadcasters.

The fixture was moved to the Monday night slot to be placed as Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football game, despite the game having originally been slated for the Saturday.

But any appeal via that avenue is likely to be futile, as the schedule change was announced in mid-October, with FIFA confirming the mandatory release date for AFCON stars at the start of December, so the broadcasters could not have foreseen this particular issue; it’s just unfortunate timing for United.

Mazraoui is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.