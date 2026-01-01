‘I didn’t think Tony Bloom would be right for Hearts after Googling him. When I went to meet him, I was being polite’ Outgoing Hearts chair reveals she was unsure about the Brighton owner investing in the club

Features
By Contributions from published

Ann Budge gives the inside story of boardroom changes at Heart of Midlothian

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Brighton owner Tony Bloom during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion FC at Molineux on May 10, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Brighton owner Tony Bloom has invested in Heart of Midlothian (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Bloom, professional gambler turned football club owner, is a man of his methods.

Bloom is a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter and the driving force behind the Seagulls' modern era, investing financially in the club's stadium move and rise to the Premier League.

Ann Budge on Tony Bloom's investment at Hearts

Bloom's investment in Hearts is beginning to live up to his name. The Jamestown system identified head coach Derek McInnes and the Jambos are top of the Scottish Premiership.

As Hearts start to get serious about the title, chairperson Ann Budge is saying goodbye. She announced in the summer that she would be stepping down in December.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 03: Outgoing Hearts Chair Ann Budge during a William Hill Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park, on December 03, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Outgoing Hearts chair Ann Budge (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I got a call in December 2023 that said Tony was looking to invest in a Scottish club," Budge tells FourFourTwo.

"I Googled him and thought he wouldn’t be right for us. This was a man who had made his money in gambling, and I’d been preaching about not having betting firms on our shirts.

"When I went to meet him, I was being polite. Having said that, this was someone looking to invest with an interest in growing the club.

"I would have been very foolish not to go. When I came out of that meeting, I felt the opposite. After more meetings, it was clear there were two deals. We had to commit to Jamestown Analytics – we’d be the only Scottish club to get it."

Like Budge, the rest of the Hearts board had their doubts about Bloom's arrival at Tynecastle.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 17: Hearts Head Coach Derek McInnes during a Heart of Midlothian press conference at Oriam, on December 17, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At first they were suspicious. It was clear we could never challenge Celtic and Rangers if it was just about money – we had to be smarter.

"Over a number of months, we had a lot of conversations and everyone got on board. The rest is not quite history, but it happened."

Indeed, it's still happening. Hearts have played more games than both of the Glasgow rivals but piled on the pressure by beating Celtic in Wilfried Nancy's first game in charge in December.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.