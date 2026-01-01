‘I didn’t think Tony Bloom would be right for Hearts after Googling him. When I went to meet him, I was being polite’ Outgoing Hearts chair reveals she was unsure about the Brighton owner investing in the club

Tony Bloom, professional gambler turned football club owner, is a man of his methods.

Bloom is a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter and the driving force behind the Seagulls' modern era, investing financially in the club's stadium move and rise to the Premier League.

Their success together is founded on Bloom's highly exclusive Jamestown Analytics platform, which is also used by Union Saint-Gilloise, Melbourne Victory and Heart of Midlothian, the clubs in which Bloom is a stakeholder.

Ann Budge on Tony Bloom's investment at Hearts

Bloom's investment in Hearts is beginning to live up to his name. The Jamestown system identified head coach Derek McInnes and the Jambos are top of the Scottish Premiership.

As Hearts start to get serious about the title, chairperson Ann Budge is saying goodbye. She announced in the summer that she would be stepping down in December.

Outgoing Hearts chair Ann Budge (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I got a call in December 2023 that said Tony was looking to invest in a Scottish club," Budge tells FourFourTwo.

"I Googled him and thought he wouldn’t be right for us. This was a man who had made his money in gambling, and I’d been preaching about not having betting firms on our shirts.

"When I went to meet him, I was being polite. Having said that, this was someone looking to invest with an interest in growing the club.

"I would have been very foolish not to go. When I came out of that meeting, I felt the opposite. After more meetings, it was clear there were two deals. We had to commit to Jamestown Analytics – we’d be the only Scottish club to get it."

Like Budge, the rest of the Hearts board had their doubts about Bloom's arrival at Tynecastle.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At first they were suspicious. It was clear we could never challenge Celtic and Rangers if it was just about money – we had to be smarter.

"Over a number of months, we had a lot of conversations and everyone got on board. The rest is not quite history, but it happened."

Indeed, it's still happening. Hearts have played more games than both of the Glasgow rivals but piled on the pressure by beating Celtic in Wilfried Nancy's first game in charge in December.