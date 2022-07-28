Arsenal report: Gunners on red alert as Manchester City enter race for transfer target

Arsenal are facing competition from Manchester City for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to reports.

The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the Spaniard throughout the summer as they seek to secure stronger cover for Kieran Tierney.

Nuno Tavares deputised for the Scotland international last term but he has been linked with a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent days.

Reports earlier this month (opens in new tab) suggested Arsenal (opens in new tab) had made a bid for Grimaldo, although that may have been premature.

They have certainly been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, though, and the fact he is out of contract in 2023 weakens Benfica (opens in new tab)'s hand.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, Manchester City have now joined the race for Grimaldo as they seek a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City have sold the Ukraine international to Arsenal (opens in new tab) and have been heavily linked with Brighton (opens in new tab) left-back Marc Cucurella.

But the Premier League champions have identified Grimaldo as a potential alternative as they consider their options.

According to Spanish publication Marca (opens in new tab), Benfica would be willing to cash in on the former Barcelona academy product for around £16.8m.

That would make him considerably cheaper than Cucurella, for whom Brighton are said to want at least £50m.

Cucurella remains Pep Guardiola's first choice but the club could turn their attention elsewhere unless Brighton lower their demands.

The aforementioned report mentions that Barcelona, Juventus (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab) have all joined Arsenal and City in monitoring Grimaldo, who scored five goals and provided five assists in the Primeira Liga last term.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Benfica man will seek pastures new this summer, and City may need to move quickly if they want to beat the clubs listed above to his signature.

Meanwhile Guardiola is preparing his side to face Liverpool (opens in new tab) in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The match will take place at Leicester (opens in new tab)'s King Power Stadium because Wembley is hosting the final of Euro 2022 the following day.