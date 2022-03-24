Arsenal report: Martin Odegaard confirms he has given "close friend" Erling Haaland advice about summer move

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has confirmed he and "close friend" Erling Haaland have spoken to one another about the striker's next club, with Arsenal fans excited about the content of those discussions.

Speaking about Haaland to The Daily Star, the playmaker teased, "Erling and I are good friends, so we talk about lots of things."

Haaland and his management team have made it clear the Borussia Dortmund striker will join a new club this summer, when his buyout clause will be set at £67m – a bargain for a player of his talents.

Speculation over the Haaland's next club remains rife, however, with virtually all of Europe's elite sides linked with a move for the generational talent. Haaland has scored 80 goals in 82 appearances for Dortmund since signing for the Bundesliga club in January 2021.

In recent months, Haaland has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United, to name but a few of his suitors. But the news that Norwegian team-mate Martin Odegaard has the 21-year-old's ear has sent Arsenal fans into giddy excitement.

Odegaard revealed the pair has also spoken specifically about the idea of Haaland moving to his former club Real Madrid. "I was there, so yeah, we talked about it but it’s not anything special," he told the Daily Star.

After a rocky start to the season, Arsenal are now flying high, with six wins from their past seven games. The Gunners are fourth in the table and favourites to snatch the final Champions League spot ahead of the likes of Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham. Martin Odegaard's performances have been key to the recent upswing in results.

Should the north Londoners qualify for the Champions League next season, singing world class players will instantly become far easier, and Odegaard is almost certain to have told his friend to keep an eye on their results.

