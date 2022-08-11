Chelsea report: Blues plot double Barcelona swoop - but one issue remains

Chelsea are ready to launch an attempt to sign both Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues have already acquired Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella this summer, but they are hoping to do more business before the window closes on September 1.

Thomas Tuchel has earmarked the Barcelona (opens in new tab) duo as key targets and will hope to wrap up deals for both players in the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) are hoping to land De Jong and Aubameyang but must wait and see whether Barcelona are willing to sell.

(Image credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blaugrana have spent more than £125m on Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this summer, as well as signing Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

But with debts totalling £1.1 billion, Barcelona need to sell some of the fringe members of their squad in order to balance the books.

They will allow one of Memphis Depay or Aubameyang to depart, with the former attracting the attention of Juventus (opens in new tab).

Chelsea will hope that Aubameyang is the man available for transfer despite the fact he only moved to the Camp Nou in January.

Meanwhile De Jong could be let go despite the fact Xavi Hernandez wants to retain him.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) have already agreed an initial fee of £63m for the transfer of the Netherlands international, but he is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest De Jong is more receptive to the idea of a switch to Chelsea, who could now match their domestic rivals' offer.

However, the issue is complicated further by the fact that the midfielder is owed around £17m in deferred wages by Barcelona.

Chelsea, who beat Everton (opens in new tab) 1-0 on the opening weekend of the new season, will return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against London rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab) on Sunday afternoon.