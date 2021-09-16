Chelsea transfer news: Blues could cash in on Antonio Rudiger amid contract uncertainty

Chelsea could cash in on Antonio Rudiger in January to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, according to reports.

The Germany international is a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel but could leave the club in just a few months' time.

Rudiger's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until next summer and there has been little progress in discussions over a new deal.

According to La Colina de Nervion, Chelsea are considering selling the centre-back in the winter window unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Rudiger is said to be demanding a significant wage increase to remain in west London.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a £140,000-per-week contract is on the table, but Rudiger is stalling.

With Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid all keeping close tabs on the situation, Chelsea have decided to cash in on Rudiger unless he signs a new deal before January.

They will then use the proceeds to help fund a deal for Jules Kounde, who the European champions tried to sign in the summer.

Chelsea refused to trigger the Frenchman's £68m release clause, but there is optimism that Sevilla might settle for less in a future window.

However, the priorities of Tuchel and the Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia might clash in the case of Rudiger.

The Blues boss rates his fellow German highly and would no doubt be loath to lose him midway through the season.

Granovskaia is more concerned with the financial implications of failing to sell Rudiger in January.

It will be interesting to see which view wins the day, but there is also the possibility that no offers will arrive at the start of 2022.

The likes of PSG, Bayern and Madrid could instead look to tie Rudiger down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

