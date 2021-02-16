Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

There was a time when the Champions League was always won by a team called Real Madrid. Not anymore.

Even a three or four-goal first-leg cushion isn't enough in this competition. We've seen plenty of shocks in Europe over the years and this season promises to be no different, with any number of a handful of sides capable of lifting ol' Big Ears this summer.

HOW DID WE DO LAST TIME? Check out our 2019/20 predictions

Given that the Champions League is notoriously hard to predict, we thought we'd ask our writers for their input - and sure enough, we got a wide selection of answers on the subject...

Chris Flanagan, (senior staff writer, @CFlanaganFFT): Bayern Munich

This year is showing signs of being one of the weakest Champions League fields for a while.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have all had difficult seasons by their standards, although all are capable of turning it on in a one-off game. For seven games all the way to Istanbul? That's a bigger question.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have been excellent, but have traditionally fallen short of the big prize. Don't rule them out but, as things stand right now, Bayern Munich surely have to be the favourites again - clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and comfortably winning their Champions League group ahead of Atletico. They were the best team in Europe by some distance last summer. At this moment, it's hard to back against them.

Ed McCambridge (staff writer, @EdMcCambridge): Atletico Madrid

Top of La Liga and on course for their first domestic title since 2014, Diego Simeone’s side look meaner and more focused than they have in a long time. Gone is their trusty 4-4-2 formation - which relied heavily on the work rate of the departed Thomas Partey - replaced by a 3-1-4-2 setup which reveals a more flexible side to Simeone.

Luis Suarez’s free transfer from Barcelona last summer was genuinely astonishing business, the 34-year-old having already scored 16 league goals this campaign. It’s what the Uruguayan gives Atletico off the ball that makes them such a unit, though. Suarez remains as fit and frustrating to play against as ever, and defenders never feel comfortable with him lurking in the shadows nearby. Joao Felix, meanwhile, has benefitted hugely from his strike partner's intelligent movement, and is beginning to show why he was worth that eye-watering fee.

A Chelsea side still finding its feet should be brushed aside with ease, and few sides will want to face Los Rojiblancos in the quarters.

Joe Brewin (deputy editor, @JoeBrewinFFT): Bayern Munich

Sorry to be dull, but how can you look past them while they're in this form? Big Bad Bayern are cruising towards yet another Bundesliga title at a canter, with Robert Lewandowski still scoring approximately 34 goals per match (if my calculations are indeed correct) and Joshua Kimmich/Thomas Muller being quietly brilliant among the most underrated players in football.

Largely, though, it's the competition they're up against. Atletico Madrid are capable of upsetting anyone and Manchester City are beginning to hit their groove, but you're not sticking money anywhere else right now. Bayern have only lost three games since seeing off PSG in last season's showpiece, though one of those did come against 2. Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal. Wait: perhaps everyone else does have a chance after all...

Mark White (staff writer, @markwhlte): Liverpool

I'm not even a Liverpool fan and this is twice now that I've picked them as European champions in waiting. The first time, it looked silly to bet against them. This time... less so.

But on their day, Liverpool can still beat anyone - especially over 180-210 minutes. They have so much quality, so much experience of winning at the big occasion and as Ozan Kabak settles into the defence and Diogo Jota returns from injury, they're going to look much better than they do now. This squad, this manager, is too good to stay in a rut for long.

Jose Mourinho famously coined the term, "football heritage", to refer to a team's past glories being a deciding factor in knockout football. Few teams have more heritage than Liverpool; few have more individual ability to come in clutch. Once they get their form together, you'll be wondering why you ever doubted my prediction.

Conor Pope (online editor, @ConorPope): Real Madrid

Experience of winning the Champions League, no distraction of a close title race, a favourable draw, and avoiding injuries. Those should be the key factors in making a guess for the winners this year.

The argument for Bayern Munich almost makes itself, but these considerations also point to one other side. Liverpool have injury problems, Manchester City have no experience of winning the competition, Barcelona have a tough draw, PSG have a title race... but Real Madrid could be this season's surprise.

Los Blancos are five points off La Liga leaders Atletico, having played two more games, so may well write off the domestic title. Their recent experience in Europe is unparalleled. And while Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard are currently injured, they should overcome Atalanta without them – welcoming both back in time for the quarter-finals.

Man-for-man, they still have one of the most enviable squads in Europe, and despite a slog in the group stage, this season could actually favour sides that grind out results to those that aim to blow others away.

James Andrew (editor, @JamesAndrew_): Manchester City

Could this finally be their year? If City are to win the Champions League then surely this season is their best shot. Domestically they are hitting their stride and unbeaten 23 games in all competitions and won the last nine since the start of 2021.

And the frightening thing for the rest of Europe is that they are currently doing all this without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero - their two talismanic players in recent seasons. So with those two to come back into the team and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden stepping up and playing at the top of their game then the signs are that this Manchester City side are only going to get better.

And while they start to open up a gap at the top of the Premier League, they may be able to afford to focus more on Europe as the season progresses.

As for Pep Guardiola, he knows what it takes to win the Champions League having won it as a player and twice as a manager with Barcelona, but it is the only trophy missing from his time at City and he will be desperate to put that right.

