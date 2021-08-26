Quiz! Can you name all 32 clubs in the 2021/22 Champions League?

You have five minutes to guess 32 clubs.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club to complete a Champions League comeback?

At one stage, we weren't sure if the 2021/22 Champions League was even going to happen - thanks to the dastardly Florentino Perez and his wild ideas of getting the youth of today to tune into Real Madrid.

But thankfully, the Super League was quashed and the starball returns this autumn for a brand new season.

The Champions League has all the usual faces again this time around - well, most of them. But have you been taking note of who qualified?

32 teams, five minutes to guess them.

