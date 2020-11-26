Diego Maradona: Andre Villas-Boas calls for FIFA to retire No.10 for every club

Diego Maradona's No.10 shirt should be completely retired from football, according to Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas.

The Portuguese manager has called for every club and nation to honour Maradona's memory by no longer assigning the number to squad members.

NEWS Diego Maradona: Argentina legend dies, aged 60

Maradona passed away, age 60, following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening, leading to an outpouring of emotion from the football community. Villas-Boas, speaking after his side's lost 2-0 to Porto in the Champions League just a few hours after the tragic news broke, shared his thoughts.

GUIDE How to watch the Diego Maradona film: the best options to stream, rent and buy online

(Image credit: Getty)

“Maradona, yes it is tough news," he told reporters. "I would like FIFA to retire the No.10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams. It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football.”

Maradona famously made the No.10 his own for the Argentina national side, which he captained to glory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He also wore the number for Napoli, where he achieved almost god-like status during a seven-year spell, and at Barcelona and Boca Juniors.

DIEGO MARADONA The football world reacts to the death of an icon

Maradona's No.10 shirt has already been retired at Napoli and the Italian side's stadium will also now be renamed in his honour.

GREATEST MOMENTS Was Diego Maradona the greatest player of all time?

Maradona's No.10 shirt has already been retired at Napoli and the Italian side's stadium will also now be renamed in his honour.

Quite how Dmitri Payet - Marseille's No.10 - or the many other players who currently wear the number would feel about the change is anybody's guess. Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Luka Modric and Marcus Rashford are just a few examples of those who wear the number for their clubs.

BLACK FRIDAY FourFourTwo subscriptions now half-price

If Villas-Boas got his wish, thousands of players would all need to find an alternative.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Maradona's Untold Stories - PLUS! Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! Yeboah, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more