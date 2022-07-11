Euro 2022: Hosts England play down ‘pressure’ talk ahead of Norway clash

England and Northern Ireland are back in action as the second round of group fixtures at Euro 2022 gets under way on Monday.

Hosts England, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria in front of a record crowd at Old Trafford, are in Brighton to take on Norway.

Northern Ireland meanwhile face Austria in Southampton hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Norway last week.

Sunday’s action saw France get up and running with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy while Belgium and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up latest events in the tournament.

What pressure?

Sarina Wiegman insists the pressure is not all on England ahead of their clash with Norway (Martin Rickett/PA)

England and Norway have tried to put pressure on each other ahead of their meeting.

Norway coach Martin Sjogren started a verbal joust by saying his side were “definitely” the underdogs and adding that England “feel quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favourites”.

Opposite number Sarina Wiegman was quick to turn that back on Sjogren.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think Norway has to win too, to be top of the group.”

Sjogren added that he felt “there was a lot of nerves playing into” England’s opening win over Austria.

Again, Wiegman had an answer.

“It’s nice that they’re trying to put pressure on us,” she said. “We’re just working on our game and how we want to play.”

Magill in Irish thoughts

Simone Magill will miss the rest of the Euros (Nigel French/PA)

Northern Ireland want to beat Austria for injured striker Simone Magill.

Magill, who recently joined Aston Villa from Everton, will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the Norway defeat.

Captain Marissa Callaghan said: “The girls have been heartbroken for Simone.

“We always speak about this family unit we have and there were a lot of tears for her, but it’s a massive incentive for us to go out and get a result for her.”

At 47 in the world, Northern Ireland are the lowest-ranked team in the world and Austria are aware that they will be expected to win at St Mary’s Stadium.

“Expectations and the pressure is higher than it was in the first match,” said defender Carina Wenninger.

France make powerful statement

After seeing the likes of England, Spain and Germany open with victories, France, another of the tournament’s favourites, laid down their own early marker in emphatic fashion.

The French hammered Italy in their Group D opener at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, scoring all their goals in a one-sided first half, with Grace Geyoro helping herself to a hat-trick.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino also got on the scoresheet. Martina Piemonte claimed a 75th-minute consolation for Italy after team-mate Sara Gama had a red card downgraded to yellow following a VAR review.

Honours even in Manchester

Belgium and Iceland settled for a point each (Martin Rickett/PA)

Iceland and Belgium played out a draw in the other Group D match at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium.

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir put Iceland ahead after earlier missing a penalty but Justine Vanhaevermaet ensured a share of the spoils with a spot-kick of her own.

Star attraction

Belgium men’s manager Roberto Martinez (right) watched the game in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

The choice of the Academy Stadium, which has a capacity of 4,400 for the tournament, had drawn criticism from Iceland prior to the competition, but what the ground lacked in size, those in attendance made up for in atmosphere.

Iceland’s prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was one of those who joined in the fun and was pictured enjoying the occasion. Belgium men’s manager Roberto Martinez was also among the crowd.

Geyoro may have grabbed the headlines but Cascarino’s long-range strike for France’s third goal was a fine effort (Nick Potts/PA)

Up next

July 11

Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)

Group A: England v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium, Brighton)