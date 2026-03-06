Friday Football Quiz, episode 105: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We're back, and we're ready to do it all over again.

You know what time it is: it's the Friday Football Quiz, where we give you 20 questions based on just about anything from the history of football (and the present-day, too), ahead of the weekend.

Today's quiz looks at the Genoese, Johan Cruyff's swansong and how many stadiums in the Premier League are no longer in use. In the immortal words of Coldplay, nobody said it was easy.

If you’ve survived our weekly gauntlet of trivia, we've dipped into the archives to pull out a fresh set of hurdles to see if your footballing brain is truly match-fit, all powered by Kwizly.

We’re kicking things off with a journey through the dugout and the tunnel. We want you to name every man to have played and managed in the Premier League, a true test of those who have seen the game from both sides of the touchline. Once you’ve mastered the bosses, it’s time to track the journeys of the journeymen and the icons alike by trying to guess these 100 players from their career paths. It’s a trek through the bowels of Wikipedia that only the most dedicated students of the game will complete.

If your heart belongs to the magic of the cup, then cast your mind back to the turn of the millennium and name every FA Cup-winning XI of the 2000s. From Cardiff to the new Wembley, it’s a trip down memory lane that requires a clinical memory for squad depth. To round off your world tour, grab your passport and see if you can name every nation's top-scoring Premier League player, proving that your knowledge of the English top flight truly knows no borders.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 42, featuring clues on stars, centre-backs, and Scrabble head-scramblers, is the ultimate way to decompress after a heavy session: