Get VIP FA Cup tickets for fifth round matches at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham this weekend

The FA Cup is all set for a bumper weekend of brilliant fifth round action. There are eight ties in all, with quarter-final spots up for grabs and Wembley on the horizon.

Premier League high flyers Arsenal and Chelsea face lower league opposition away from home but Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will both host matches in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Manchester City meet at St James' Park and Leeds United welcome Norwich City on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Monday's all-Premier League tie sees Brentford cross the capital to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

VIP tickets are still available for Wolves vs Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's equaliser at Wolves on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kick-off will be at 8.00pm at Molineux, where Rob Edwards' Wolves will try to topple the Reds for the second time in four days and book a place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Wolves shocked Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday. Goals from Rodrigo Gomes and Andre either side of Mo Salah's equaliser saw Rob Edwards' side safely to a second consecutive home win.

VIP tickets are available for Fulham vs Southampton

Fulham's Harry Wilson celebrates (Image credit: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Kick-off will be at 12.00pm at Craven Cottage, where Fulham will take on Championship opposition with a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the line.

The Saints are unbeaten in eight league matches but face their biggest test of the season in the form of Premier League opponents. Fulham have already knocked out two of Southampton's Championship rivals.

