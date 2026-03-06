FA Cup injury update: Is Harry Wilson injured this weekend?

Marco Silva has issued an update on Fulham top scorer Harry Wilson after he was unable to play a part for his side on Wednesday evening’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Wilson has racked up nine goals and six assists for Fulham this season but was left out of the squad altogether in midweek after going off in the 72nd minute against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Welsh international was a big miss for that latest cross-London clash as Fulham were unable to find a way through one of the worst defences in the Premier League.

Is Harry Wilson available this weekend?

That defeat to the Hammers has dented Fulham’s hopes of claiming a European place this season and made it five defeats for the Cottagers in their past eight Premier League games.

They will be keen, then, to get their most talismanic player back into the side as quickly as possible – and thankfully for them, Silva says that Wilson’s injury ‘doesn’t look really serious’.

Marco Silva has given an update on Wilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fulham boss explained that the turnaround between Fulham’s meetings with Tottenham and West Ham was simply too short for him to be involved after picking up a knock.

He said: “It was impossible for this game for him to be in contention. The games are coming thick and fast and the space between the games was not the normal one.

“After some exams and treatment he wasn’t in the position to be involved.”

Fulham will be involved in FA Cup action this weekend as they welcome Championship Southampton to Craven Cottage in Sunday’s midday kick-off.

Victory in that game would put Fulham into the sixth round for the third time in four seasons, though they have not gone any further than that since 2001/02, when they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Chelsea.

Wilson has been bang in form this weekend (Image credit: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Silva’s tenth-placed side will return to Premier League action the following weekend as they visit Nottingham Forest in yet another clash against struggling opposition.

Fulham’s loss to West Ham saw the Hammers draw level with 17th-placed Forest on 28 points, but the East Londoners remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.