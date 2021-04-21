European Super League: Arsenal director apologises to players and staff for botched breakaway attempt

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham reportedly apologised to the first-team squad for the Super League fiasco at training on Wednesday.

The Gunners were one of six Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway league, along with the rest of the so-called ‘Big Six’.

But the project fell apart within 48 hours of its announcement following a fierce backlash from fans, and Arsenal issued a statement in which they apologised to the supporters.

According to the Mirror, the players have now received an apology from Venkatesham after a meeting at the club’s Colney training ground.

He explained the reasoning behind the club’s involvement and told players and staff that they weren’t consulted because of a confidentiality agreement between the 12 founding clubs.

Some Arsenal players were left angry by the tumultuous events of the last 48 hours, which led to the sudden looming threat of them being unable to represent their countries at the European Championship or World Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s squad now need to refocus quickly for the season finale, as they host Everton in the Premier League on Friday, before the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal next week.

