Graeme Jones happy with point as Luton hold Wigan

Luton boss Graeme Jones felt his side were full value for their 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw on his return to Wigan.

Jones, a Wigan hero from his playing days and also as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez, prevented his in-form old club moving clear of the drop zone with a resolute display at the DW Stadium.

The home side had the better of the few chances in a relatively dour encounter, with Michael Jacobs being denied a stoppage-time winner by a fantastic save from Simon Sluga.

But Luton also felt they should have had a first-half penalty, when centre-back Sonny Bradley complained of being held as he tried to get his head to an attacking free-kick.

“It was a deserved point, we’re satisfied with the point and the performance,” said Jones, whose side move off the bottom of the table at the expense of Barnsley.

“Wigan have been unstoppable in their last eight games, and tactically we got it so right.

“The character got us through the first 15 minutes, then we got a real understanding of Wigan off the ball. Once we settled into the game we were fine, we were strong.

“I asked them at half-time to be better on the ball because I was disappointed with that first half. And we came out in the second half believing we could win the game.

“We had two or three chances to win it, which on another day Harry (Cornick) would have scored.”

Of the penalty shout, Jones added: “We don’t get penalties, you know that. This is Luton, you’re never going to get those decisions.

“I’ve spoken about this to the boys and we have to be above the referee. The performance has to be so good we earn the win without relying on referees.

“I haven’t seen it back, but they tell me it was a penalty.”

Not surprisingly, opposite number Paul Cook – whose side won at Championship high-flyers West Brom last weekend – had a differing opinion.

“Was it a fair result? No, I thought we shaded it,” he said.

“What little good chances created on the day came from us, and in terms of possession and intent we were the team trying to win the game.

“On that basis, I would suggest we deserved to win the game, given the form we’re in – but they’re also in form.

“They came with a game-plan to possibly frustrate us and grow into the game, and maybe seize an opportunity late on if we were going to be gung-ho in our pursuit of winning it.

“I’m sure both managers will have different views on that, but the reality is we both get a point. And we just keep going in pursuit of where we want to be and on to the next game.

“This is such a tough league – one minute you think you’re doing something, the next someone else is and it changes.

“That’s football, there’s nine games to go, and with nine games to go – especially for the teams at the bottom – points are like gold-dust.

“You’ve got to grab them whenever you can and the challenge over the last nine games is to get enough that will see us safe.”