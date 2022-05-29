Liverpool call for UEFA investigation after fans are tear-gassed in Paris
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool have called for an investigation into the entry issues at last night's Champions League final at the Stade de France
Liverpool have called for an official investigation into the entry issues at Saturday night's Champions League final in Paris, when their fans were teargassed by French police outside the Stade de France.
Kick-off was put back for over half an hour as thousands waited to get into the stadium and UEFA blamed the fans for arriving late in a short message on the big screens inside the venue.
But testimonies from supporters and journalists outside the ground told a very different story, while videos emerged of fans being targeted with pepper spray by police.
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," Liverpool said in a statement.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Many fans missed the entire first half despite the later kick-off, while others were targeted by gangs of thugs outside the ground.
This year's final had been due to take place in Saint Petersburg, but was moved to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.