Logan Chalmers back involved with Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash
By PA Staff published
Dundee United have close to a full squad for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Celtic.
Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature after a stop-start early season.
Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) remains on the sidelines.
Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice.
The 23-year-old Montenegro winger signed from Rubin Kazan on a five-year contract this week but boss Ange Postecoglou may take time to blend him into the team.
Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back training following a leg gash but the game could be too soon.
