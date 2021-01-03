Man Utd transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ready to sell Paul Pogba in the summer

Manchester United are ready to sell Paul Pogba this summer as the Frenchman does not want to sign a new contract, according to reports.

Pogba continues to be linked with a move away to Old Trafford, and both he and his agent Mino Raiola have spoken publicly of his desire to seek pastures new.

And according to the Sunday Mirror , United have now accepted Pogba’s wish to leave and will not stand in his way this summer.

The France international is tied down in Manchester until 2022, which means United would risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season if they refuse to sell.

The Red Devils paid £89m to bring Pogba back to the club from Juventus in 2016, and they are keen to recoup at least some of that money.

Pogba has been in excellent form and was arguably United’s standout performer in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pleased with the player’s attitude and application since Raiola’s controversial comments last month.

But United have now accepted that Pogba does not wish to commit his future to the club, and they are now ready to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes is now widely seen as United’s star man, while Donny van de Beek could step into Pogba’s shoes should he depart.

The club could also reinvest the funds they receive from his sale back into the first-team squad.

Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for the World Cup winner, who turns 28 in March.

United are hopeful that a bidding war would push up the fee and allow them to recover as much of the £89m as possible.

Solskjaer’s side are level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool ahead of the champions’ trip to Southampton on Monday.

