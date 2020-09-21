Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play their first Premier League match of the season at Wolves on Monday evening,

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” said a City statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Gundogan is also be ruled out of City’s matches against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester on Sunday as a result.

NEWS | @IlkayGuendogan has tested positive for Covid-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2020

The PA news agency understands the midfielder’s positive test does not have any implications for the rest of the City squad ahead of their match at Molineux.

Gundogan’s team-mates Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month but have since returned to training.

The Premier League confirmed later on Monday that there had been three new positive results from its latest round of testing.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday, September 14 and Sunday, September 20, 1,574 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.”