Manchester United report: U-turn made on Cristiano Ronaldo stance as star put up for sale

Manchester United have reportedly softened their stance on the potential sale of Cristiano Ronaldo after accepting that they can’t keep him against his will.

Last weekend, the Portuguese forward asked the club to let him leave if an offer arrives from a Champions League club.

The 37-year-old wants to play in Europe’s top club competition, which he is the all-time top scorer in, and United can only offer him Europa League football next season.

United remained determined to resist a sale after news of Ronaldo’s request broke, but the Sun (opens in new tab)reports that things have now changed.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have accepted that they will lose their star striker this summer, according to the newspaper.

They don’t want to end up in a long-running battle to keep the veteran at the club against his will, and have reluctantly started planning for a future without him.

Ronaldo has one more year left to run on his contract in Manchester, and it remains unclear who will be willing to offer him the Champions League football that he wants next season.

Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn ruled out a move by saying the veteran “doesn’t fit our philosophy”.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move, after new owner Todd Boehly was approached (opens in new tab), while a return to Italy with Napoli has also been mooted, as well as a homecoming in Portugal with Sporting CP or Porto.

