Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag dealt huge blow as true transfer budget is revealed

Manchester United may only have a transfer budget of £100m this summer, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is keen to revamp the squad he inherited after United (opens in new tab)'s dismal campaign last time out.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and only qualified for the Europa League because West Ham (opens in new tab) failed to beat Brighton (opens in new tab) on the final weekend.

That came just a year after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished as runners-up to Manchester City (opens in new tab).

Ten Hag was chosen as the man to succeed Ralf Rangnick, whose spell as interim manager ended after the last game of the season.

(Image credit: Getty)

The former Ajax (opens in new tab) boss was no doubt hoping to be handed a significant war chest to strengthen the squad at his disposal.

United are arguably light on quantity as well as quality with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard set to depart when their contracts expire on Thursday.

But The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that United could have as little as £100m to spend on new players, a figure which is likely to frustrate their new manager.

That means the Red Devils would have just £31m left in their transfer kitty if they were to agree to pay Barcelona (opens in new tab)'s £69m asking price for Frenkie de Jong.

(Image credit: PA)

A lack of funds could see United pull out of the race to sign Antony, the Brazilian forward whom Ajax value at £69m.

United's new CEO Richard Arnold recently admitted to fans that the club have "burned through cash" in recent years.

And their wastefulness in the transfer market could force the Red Devils to cut back on their spending ahead of next term.

That would be a huge blow to Ten Hag, who will strive to steer United back into the top four of the Premier League in the upcoming campaign.

The United squad returns for pre-season this week ahead of a tour of Thailand and Australia in July.