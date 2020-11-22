Manchester United transfer news: Inter Milan eye Fred and Christian Eriksen swap deal

Inter are exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Christian Eriksen and Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to reports.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January but has failed to live up to expectations at San Siro.

The Denmark international has started just four games so far this season and finds himself out of favour under Antonio Conte.

"Eriksen has had many opportunities since the beginning of the year and has played more than many team-mates,” the former Chelsea boss said on Saturday.

"When I deem it appropriate, he will play in the opening 11 or in a game in progress, otherwise I will make other decisions.”

With the European Championship on the horizon, Eriksen may seek a transfer as early as the January window.

And according to Corrierre dello Sport, a swap deal involving Fred is one of the options Inter are exploring.

The Nerazzurri favour a player exchange in January, with the club’s hierarchy believing it will be difficult to attract an acceptable fee for Eriksen.

PSG’s Leandro Paredes has been linked with a switch to San Siro, while Inter are also keeping tabs on Granit Xhaka.

Conte is also a fan of Fred, but United are said to be keen to keep hold of the Brazilian.

Eriksen has been a target for the Red Devils in the past, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has plenty of options in the attacking midfield positions.

Meanwhile, United are ready to sell out-of-favour goalkeeper Sergio Romero for a cut-price fee in January.

The Argentine has been left out of United’s Premier League and Champions League squads for the 2020/21 campaign.

And the Star on Sunday report that Romero will be made available for just £2.5m in the winter window.

United beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday to move up to ninth in the Premier League table.

